Growing up in Cincinnati, we weren’t really an outdoor camping-type family. Although dad served in Europe during WWII, guns, hunting and fishing were never important to him until my younger brother and I ‘came of age’ and dad was encouraged to spend ‘sporting’ time with his boys. Not really an athlete throughout his life, never really a football, basketball or baseball player, dad decided to take us to one of the county parks in the area to teach us how to fish.
Steve and I, both 6 and 7 years old at the time, accompanied dad to our local ‘department’ store, Arlan’s, to purchase our poles, reels and tackle. I remember that it was exciting, and even more so when we stopped at the bait shop for the worms. Slimy, wiggly brown worms … we loved it. We were ready!
I think it was a county park called Winton Woods, located not far from our home. What looked like a lake to us was probably just a small pond stocked with bass, crappie and bluegills. Next to the lake dad took the time to teach us about attaching the fishing line to the leader, the leader to a swivel and the swivel to the hook. And then came the worm to the hook. We could hardly hold onto the smaller worms so we both grabbed for the biggest, fattest ones. It was getting more exciting!
Finally the line was ready, bobber, sinker, worm and all. Next came the lesson in casting. Dad showed us how to open up the reel to allow for the line to be released upon the cast. Then, as dad went to show us his casting technique, Steve and I backed off, me off to the side and Steve, unfortunately, directly behind dad. Dad didn’t see him there. Dad lifted the rod, talked about getting good leverage with the cast and thrust the pole and line forward. Steve screamed! Both the hook and it’s big fat worm caught the back of Steve’s ear. As dad worked to get the hook off of Steve’s ear, that fat worm was working his swiggly body in and around Steve’s ear. That didn’t help the experience.
From that time on I don’t remember Steve ever wanting to fish. Maybe on a couple of our trips to Florida he gave it a try. Baseball was his sport when we were little. And I don’t remember him ever searching for worms while playing in the outfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.