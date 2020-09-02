Fishing on the Salt River in Mesa, Arizona, seemed like a relaxing endeavor. My husband and I loaded up our two boys and made the scenic drive.
Upon arrival we trekked down the dirt path, reaching a suitable spot. Fishing with little ones tends to be unproductive, but they appreciate the aspect of adventure. The potential of the unknown flushing out bait beneath the surface captivated them for a short time. They combated impatience with novice mishaps. Lines caught in floating branches made for a challenge.
Still, eager faces stared down into the water, waiting for a glimmer of success to breach the sparkling river. There was no such luck. Small voices insisted on carrying over the calming breeze into the vastness that is Arizona, disrupting the silence required to coerce a bite.
The boys shifted their interest to casting. They repetitively reeled in empty lines, just moments after their bobbers began to float along the current. Yes, fishing with children has its own successes, but seldom is a trophy one of them.
This particular trip had magic in store yet, but it wasn’t in the form of a fight on the other end of the miniature pole. While staring down time into the mountainous landscape, a herd of wild horses emerged. They were at home on the opposite bank and had met the river’s edge to cool down.
Even in the Tonto Forest, the beautiful creatures weren’t estranged from the sweltering desert heat. Tired eyes looked on with amazement, and caught sight of nature’s rarity. Their hooks remained bare, with the exception of a fisherman’s tale.
Fishing is ultimately about the experience, and my boys had a once-in-a-lifetime one that day.
