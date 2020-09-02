The sun was rapidly ending its journey across what had been a cloudless blue sky. As the last rays dropped below the ridge, the temperature—as if on cue from the sun—also began to drop. I pulled the zipper of my coat up snugly under my chin, pulled the hood over my head and reached into my pocket for my gloves.
I’m sitting in a small aspen patch at the edge of a large meadow. A jumble of blown-down trees makes a perfect blind, even equipped with a log “chair” and a rifle rest. The meadow sits in a valley between two tree-covered ridges, one to the east, the other west of my “blind.”
Hidden somewhere up on the east ridge a spring provides a constant flow of water along the edge of the meadow. Tall grass, water, cover on the ridges—perfect elk habit. I found this spot the season before and had taken a nice 5x5 bull on the third day from the “blind” I’m sitting in today—my first elk!
Now I’m in a race—will elk arrive before legal shooting time ends? As the temperature continues to drop rapidly, my thoughts return to how this day had begun.
I had left camp in the dark, equipped with a flashlight and a ton of excitement and anticipation. I wanted to be on top of the west ridge at first light. I made the mile-plus hike in what was surely some sort of record time. Not far over the top of the ridge was an area that, once daylight, would give me a good vantage point to surveil the valley about half a mile or so below. I paused at the summit of the ridge to catch my breath.
Still quite dark—not the slightest hint of a breeze, I was instantly reminded of a saying I had heard from my many mentors, “The silence was deafening.” I had heard that as far back as I can remember, and it never made any sense at all!
Now as I stood in the dark on that ridge top, it was really “deafening.” Too dark for birds or squirrels to be about, no breeze to disturb the leaves, for the first time in my life I understood what my mentors meant! Now after 65 years of being in the woods, I still smile when I find myself in such conditions.
I moved the short distance down to my vantage point, still quite dark! I had been there a short time when I began to get chilled. Chilled soon turned to cold, which soon progressed to shivers. I had committed a very serious rookie mistake! In my haste and excitement, I had left camp wearing all of my outer layers of clothing! Now the exertion of the hike has my inner layers soaked in sweat and nothing left to put on to protect against the bitter, predawn cold.
I only have two options: tough it out for at least, probably, one and a half hours for the sun to finally produce enough warmth, or build a fire. The long, hot dry summer was followed by a hot dry fall, so fire was not really an option. I began waving my arms, stomping my feet—it helped, but now the shivering was the worst I had ever experienced.
Finally, the top of the east ridge began to show signs of light. I could make out objects around me and it helped my attitude. Not long after, my position was actually in the sunlight! The valley floor was still bathed in inky blackness. Slowly, ever so slowly, the new day emerged.
My binoculars could make out forms in the valley, but I was shivering so hard I couldn’t tell what I was viewing. Leaning against a tree, I could make out willows near the water, sagebrush clumps and elk! No doubt, elk were moving across the meadow towards the timber on the east ridge!
Early scouting trips to this area had revealed that the rut, for whatever reason, was about two weeks later than usual. Now nearing mid-October, I hoped the herds would still have satellite bulls looking for late or second cycle cows. From my position I could have easily heard any bugles, but not a peep.
The big herd bulls usually peel off the herds shortly after the peak. They find a remote spot to rest and regain their weight and strength in preparation for the pending winter. The lesser satellite bulls then move into the herd. Now proud of their new status, they are normally quite vocal.
Now, at least satisfied that indeed there are elk using the meadow this year, I prepare to move on, to spend most of the day checking other areas. If need be, I will be down in the valley well before dark, I head out—not wearing any outlayers of clothing.
I covered a lot of country, saw several small herds of elk, usually moving way in the distance, probably disturbed by other hunters. I occasionally heard bugles, but no shot opportunities were ever presented. At least I was pleased to know elk were, at least for now, using the area. I headed back towards the meadow.
As I sat in the log jam blind, my mind wandered back to something I had pondered for several years. Most of my hunting companions and mentors were a decade or so older than I. Most were married with small children. Every year these guys would put in for cow permits. If they received these tags in the mail, it was like Christmas. They would be excited, happy—a reason to celebrate, for certain. I didn’t get it. Why waste an elk season like that? All the time and energy should be used to put a real “wall hanger” bull on the ground. All of their excitement over going hunting with a goal of just shooting a cow elk didn’t register with me at all.
My thoughts were interrupted when a large cow stepped out of the timber into the edge of the meadow. Her head was pointed skyward, ears fully erect as she smelled and looked for anything that might post a threat.
After several minutes, she decided all was well and began feeding on out in the meadow. She was soon joined by around 20 more cows and calves. I glassed each animal carefully in the dim light, but alas, no bulls appeared or bugled.
I backed out quietly and headed back to camp. I repeated this day’s events over the next three days. Walking back to camp on the evening of day three, I made a mental concession—forget the wall hanger! If given a chance, I’d shoot the first spike bull I could. My season ended and I never fired a shot.
Over the next few months, I often thought about how that season had unfolded. I had many opportunities to harvest a prime, fully mature cow. Had I actually shot a spike, which I was fully satisfied to do, it would have most certainly been nearly 200 pounds lighter than a mature cow. That equates to a lot of steaks! Maybe next year I’ll put in for a cow permit. C+C=P (circumstances + consequences = priorities).
It’s October 22, smack in the middle of the rifle elk season. This is the time of year all serious, dedicated, true-blue hunters wait for all year long. I’m watching the first rays of sun appear on the horizon. Instead of standing on some timbered mountain top, I’m looking out the window of our local hospital’s maternity ward. The excitement and anticipation exceeds anything I’ve ever experienced on any opening day of hunting season. Finally, the doctor appears—I’m the father of a healthy baby boy, and his mother is doing just fine. What a rush!
Several months pass and adjustments made, schedules established, I have reached a level of comfort with parenting. Sometime around Christmas, with life going great, the old hunter blood once more begins to flow. I wouldn’t trade parenthood for anything. It’s not the event, it’s the timing. One of my dear friends and mentor, Arnie, told me many, many times, “When it comes to having babies, the first one can come anytime. The second one takes nine months.”
I’m far from a master of math, but this begins to resonate. October is the 10th month—subtract 9 ... you see where I’m going with this? I’m barely 20 years old, a newlywed of one year. I’m married to a beautiful, devout Catholic woman. This is going to take a lot of self-control and restraint, but after all, we are talking about hunting season here. I figure beginning after the last dance on new Year’s Eve until Valentine’s Day, adjustments must be made. As a side bar, my next three children were born on the 2nd, 4th and 8th of February!
I suspect collusion and conspiracy on the part of the Easter bunny. My last daughter was born on December 26th. I went many years and never missed another opening day of hunting season. C+C=P (circumstances + consequences = priorities).
