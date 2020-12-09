DURANGO, Colo. – You don’t need to travel to an office to register your recreational vehicle. Just pull up the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website and get it done from the comfort of your home. It’s easy to register, just go to the CPWShop web site.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging everyone to register on-line in order to maintain safety during the Covid-19 pandemic. Social distancing and reducing exposure to groups of people are the leading recommendations to keep us all safe. The more Coloradans can maintain social distance, the sooner the pandemic will end.
For those who have not registered on-line, CPW has dedicated a web page that explains all facets of the process. You will need to gather some information before starting the registration process. Visit the CPW registration page for details.
Here are the registration dates and all allow a 45-day window to renew before expiration.
Boats: Jan. 1- Dec. 31
Off-highway vehicles: April 1- March 31
Snowmobiles: Oct. 1 – Sept. 30
If you have friends or family who don’t live in the state, remind them that they must have a Colorado OHV permit or a non-resident snowmobile permit. Colorado honors an out-of-state boat registration for 60 consecutive days.
If you have registration questions, please call 303-297-1192.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.