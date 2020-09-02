My husband, his best friend and I went fishing down by Pleasure Park. We had been fishing there for years, but this time was different.
His best friend decided we should walk upriver towards the Black Canyon, past the powerlines. After we found a spot that seemed to be quite good, both my husband and I heard a loud slap on the water.
We believed his best friend had caught a monster! He yelled, “Oh my lord, did you see him?!” and was then standing on top of a rock.
We were confused. What was he talking about?
Then again, we heard the slap and saw him pointing at the water, saying, “Go away!” It was a river otter in my mind, but he said it was a beaver ready to attack him.
He then ran out of the water. I do not believe it took more than two giant steps.
We then walked back to the cars. We had a huge storm rolling in, to the point that I didn’t want to even hold my fishing pole in the air for fear I would end up like Benjamin Franklin.
A few weeks later, the “beaver” was at it again, with my husband’s best friend standing on a rock, in fear of his life, or at least his legs, that is.
I informed my husband that it’s a life lesson that you should never point your finger at a wild animal again, even if they are cute and fluffy.u
