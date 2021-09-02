I had fallen in love with fly fishing shortly after moving to Colorado, almost a half century ago. Naturally I backpacked to reach remote areas and good fly fishing. No trip was complete without the fishing experience and I had introduced several friends to this lifestyle.
A favorite location for a few of us was the Flat Top Wilderness where we went in above Sweetwater Lake and packed uphill for about six miles to Turret Meadows, a spectacular meadow with a huge beaver pond at one end and trout stream meandering through. We most usually caught numbers of brook trout and rainbows of considerable size, all on a fly.
A particular trip into the same Turret Creek and Meadows was memorable for unexpected happenings. We had a small party of people, as I remember, five to six folks. Most of the party left out of Denver and Evergreen early on a Saturday morning for a three-day venture. A four-hour drive to the trailhead and another three-hour uphill hike with a full pack, made for a long day. Unfortunately I had to work that Saturday morning, Pat Shea led the early party to the meadows as he knew the route.
I arrived by myself, late in the afternoon, pretty tired. I hoisted my 45-pound pack and started up the long trail, always with visions of fishing the meadows. As darkness fell I was about three miles up the trail and nearing an area of many fallen huge aspen trees. The aspen were fallen as a result of a colony of beavers working on damming the river below. It then began to rain, not very heavily, but a light rain motivated me to get my poncho out of the pack. I pulled it over my head and pack and continued on. Then I saw in the dim light, a fat brown animal on the trail coming down toward me looking like he owned the trail. As the creature got closer I could distinguish that it was a very fat, big beaver coming directly toward me. As he got even closer it was apparent he wasn’t afraid of me nor was he ready to leave the trail. I reacted quickly and jumped left, uphill and off the trail. I watched in amazement as this big beaver just nonchalantly waddled past me. With those intimidating big teeth I was glad that he completely ignored me.
I still had a good mile and a half to hike to reach Turret Meadow, but was confident I’d get there in total darkness. There was no moon, just a steady drizzle and everything was getting darker by the minute, so I broke out my headlamp. Shea and I had agreed on our campsite location, so I knew where to find my friends. They’d be at the first campsite, just next to the meadows. I trudged on another 45 minutes, battling fatigue, and finally, in the distance as the trail leveled off, I could see a campfire. Hooray, there is my group!
Then a naughty and fun idea came into my head. Why not surprise and scare them? It was pitch dark and I would not announce myself but sneak up on them. I did look scary, with a pack and dark poncho. I looked about seven feet tall and very bulky with pack and fly rod sticking up a foot above my head.
With no warning I ran into the center of their camp, next to the fire and roared as loud as I could, like a bear. I saw a look of horror come over all the faces at the fire, at least four people sitting on logs and two guys got up and ran. A couple folks sat on the logs, frozen in place with a look of horror. It only took a few seconds when I realized that I knew none of these people. Oh my God! I was at the wrong camp!
A few seconds later there was a good deal of nervous laughter as I took off my poncho and started apologizing profusely to these poor terrified campers.We all had a good laugh and they explained that they got to this site first and my party of people, who arrived after them, were a quarter mile farther down the trail.
My group of people were waiting for me after hearing all the ruckus, so they figured it out and gave me a lot of grief for being a jerk and scaring the heck out of some innocent campers.
About a year later, I would make this pack trip again but this time with my wife, Maureen, and our nine-month-old infant daughter, Erin. Also in our group was Pat, Betsy, Chick and Sue. Maureen packed Erin on her back. I carried as much as I could, and the rest of the group carried a few of our things. Of course I carried my fly rod.
