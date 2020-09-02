Frank and the Game Warden

My dad Frank loved to fish, but he also loved an afternoon siesta. Many afternoons he would head down to the local lake where he had a slip for his boat, “She’s the Boss,” with a lunch, the newspaper and maybe some bait.
Dad was a retired salesman and could chat with anyone, and the other “fishermen” at the lake loved to venture out to Dad’s anchored boat, tie on and chat the afternoons away. Dad enjoyed the camaraderie, but it also interfered with his nap. If the guys thought he had brought his wife out with him to fish, they left them alone to enjoy the day.
The solution was simple. A fisherman was allowed two lines in the water, so he put out three lines that were all easily visible from the shore as a deterrent, then finished lunch and went below deck for a nap.
Dad was awakened from his slumber by a knock on the stern and a male voice announcing, “Warden Weinhart, permission to board She’s the Boss.” Concerned that perhaps something had happened to his wife, Dad climbed the companionway, greeted Warden Weinhart, and welcomed him aboard.
The warden asked Dad if he was alone; he was. Was he aware he had three lines in the water; he was. Did he understand that by law he was only permitted to fish with two lines; he was.
Warden Weinhart explained that he was going to issue a citation to Dad, that he was clearly and knowingly violating the law. This was when Dad pulled the lines from the water to show the warden there were only sinkers on the lines.
Dad then explained that if the guys saw the three lines, they would leave him alone, assuming the “Boss” was on board and he could nap and all would be well.
Warden Weinhart told Dad that if he hadn’t seen it for himself, he would never have believed such a story and couldn’t wait to return to the office to tell the guys his “fishing tale.”
My dad, Frank Allison, died in 2001.
