locked in Combat

High on the Uncompahgre Plateau on some private land, two cowboys were riding fence when they came across a stretch that was missing about a half mile of wire. The mystery was solved when they tracked the drag marks to a nearby creek and found two bull elk locked together in a tangled mess of fence. The pair were frozen in an eternal standoff that had cost them both of their lives.
The two must have been sparing during the rutting season, when the fence came between them. Local taxidermists Bobby and Franny Esplin were excited to have the privilege of mounting this unique piece. The mount shows the elk exactly as they were found. Bobby claims they weren’t coming apart. Bobby and Franny spent more than 220 hours working on the project.
Dawn and Bruce Parker are now the proud owners of the piece and it can be seen on display in their store, Sisson’s Feed and Ranch in Delta. One has to wonder what was going through the minds of the two bulls as they stood locked, face to face during their final hours together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.