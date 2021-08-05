Recent precipitation in the Cimarrons has produced intermittent flooding in the Middle Fork of the Cimarrons.
Flash flooding has occurred on National Forest System Road (NFSR) #861.1 at approximately 2.5 miles from the junction of NFSR #858–Owl Creek Pass road. Please avoid the area.
To stay safe, help protect our forests, and communities, remember to “know before you go” and check current forest road and trail conditions.
· Never camp in a dry wash or in areas with debris lines or other signs of previous flooding.
· Even small storms can turn dry streambeds into raging torrents in a matter of minutes.
· Avoid camping in areas that are subject to flooding such as stream beads, narrow canyons and washes.
· Never drive around road barriers or through flooded roads; cars can be swept away in only 2 feet of moving water.
· Never walk or drive through fast flowing water - turn around, don't drown!
· Flash floods can occur at any time of the year; be alert for the possibility of flash floods anytime that rain is in the forecast.
· Report any National Forest System road and trail damage to the nearest national forest office. Please check our Facebook page for updates and contact your local Ranger District for current conditions before heading out on your trip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.