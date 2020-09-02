When it was turkey season, my dad took me up on the mountain to shoot a turkey. We were riding on the four-wheeler for about 15 minutes when we stopped to listen for a turkey noise. It was only a few seconds later when we heard a turkey noise!
We parked, got out our gear, and hiked in the direction of their calls. When we finally got close enough to one tom, we tried to call him in. We only got to see his head, though, as he was heading away from us, uphill. We decided to circle around him and shoot from another position.
When we got close enough to him again, my dad called him while I was getting ready to shoot. When we finally got a good look at him, he was huge! His beard was at least 11 inches long. He was so good-looking! He was a trophy to keep. I set site on my target and BANG!!
My dad and I went to look for him but we didn’t see any blood tracks. My dad said, “Maybe you didn’t shoot him.”
We hiked until we found another nice spot, set up the decoy, and tried to call in more turkeys, but none came.
“We’ll come back tomorrow,” I said.
The next day we woke up at six o’clock and were headed out by six-thirty. We went on the same trail as the day before and had hiked for about 30 minutes, when we heard a turkey noise. We decided to follow it.
We kept moving in its direction, but it kept going farther away. My dad suggested that we try to go around it and trap it. We hiked until we found it up on a hill and it was a tom. There were actually two of them, and they had four hens with them.
We started to call them in and they came running. We were hiding behind some brush so they wouldn’t see us. My dad kept calling while I got the gun into position. My dad kept saying, “Shoot ... shoot ...”
Then I shot. One tom started flapping his wings and was going around and behind the brush where we were. We stood up and looked to see where the hens were going. Then ... the jake started flapping his arms and then he tumbled over.
I looked at my dad as we went over to where the jake lay and said, “I really didn’t mean to kill him.” We walked back to the four-wheeler with two turkeys.
When we got home, my dad called the game warden and he came over to our house. The warden asked us a few questions, then said, “I’ll take one back to the station, and I won’t give you a ticket ’cause you’re still learning how to hunt.”
I decided to keep the jake because he had two beards, which was really cool. After the game warden left, I skinned my turkey and kept the meat. I put the trophies away and said, “My very first shot and I got two turkeys! I’m very proud of myself.”
