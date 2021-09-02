The sun had just risen when I pulled off to the side of the old logging road. It was the third week of September and my mission was to spend the day doing some pre-season scouting for elk. The Colorado game unit for which I had drawn a bull tag was well known for holding some very large elk.
I had hunted the unit several times in the past but never set foot in this particular corner of the area. Several weeks earlier I had stopped for lunch at a small café in town. In the restaurant I ran into an old friend who invited me to join him at his table. As we visited and caught up on all the latest happenings, predictably the subject of our plans for the upcoming elk season came up.
When my friend learned of the unit that I had drawn, he began telling of his great hunts in the area. Since I had never hunted the corner of the unit in which he had had great success, he agreed to draw me a map. He borrowed a pen from our waitress, pulled several napkins from their holder and began to draw what turned out to be the most detailed map imaginable!
So here I am at the base of “no name” mountain on a gorgeous September morning, forecast calling for clear skies and mild temperatures – perfect! I had packed ample items to spend the entire day “exploring,” even prepared to spend the night if for some reason it was necessary. I shouldered my pack and headed off at a leisurely pace towards the summit of “no name.”
I figured I was around half way up the mountain when I heard the first bugle from a bull elk. I stopped to listen. The call was soon answered off to my right, then again farther up ahead of me. I had listened to bugling bulls for many decades and it still excited me! Now wanting to get to the top of the ridge where I could view the surrounding country, I picked up the pace. What had started out as mostly pine had now given way to huge stands of aspen, all dressed up in brilliant hues of gold and orange, magnified in the bright sunlight.
Elk continued to bugle regularly from all directions as I stopped to catch my breath on the top of the ridge. Far below me was a wide valley with a small stream. I could see for miles, many draws heading down towards the bottom from the ridges on the other side.
I pulled off my pack and sat down in the tall grass resting my back against a large aspen. I pulled out the lunch I had packed and just sat, taking in the scene before me while I ate. The events that followed while sitting there are the inspiration for the poem born on that day. All day, as I hiked and explored the area, bits and parts of the poem kept crossing my mind and, by the time I reached my truck that evening, I had it completed.
Sometime later I would pull a copy of the poem out and read it to my friends. Most of these friends were astonished that I actually had written a poem...others were astonished to learn that I could read and write at all!
Ode to the Elk Hunter
As I sit here on this mountain top
I watch an eagle soar.
There’s not a soul for miles around
Could you ask for anything more?
I glimpse a flash of motion
Yes, there, I see a patch of hair.
I see an antler glisten,
The smell of elk is in the air.
The great bull begins to bugle,
As the sound falls upon my ear.
“I’m King” he seems to say,
“Now let the whole world hear.”
I watch him fight a pine tree,
Then he bugles loud once more.
It echoes off the mountain tops,
down to the valley floor.
I listen to his music
as he rambles out of sight,
He’s looking for some “cow elk friends,”
Maybe a bull to fight.
I sit here and I ponder
The wonderful thing I’ve seen.
Now that old bull is on the prod
But he’s not really mean.
He’s just a part of Mother Earth
Doing the best he can.
Lord I am blessed
Being a modern day “Mountain Man”! u
