Sportspersons from across Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northwest Region are invited to attend the fall Sportsperson's Caucus meeting to discuss a variety of important issues involving hunting, fishing, and conservation at the Grand Junction Regional Office on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Sportsperson Caucus will also simulcast online over CPW’s YouTube channel.
“Colorado Parks and Wildlife relies on the feedback we hear at the Regional Caucus to help give guidance in setting policies, regulations and resource management,” said Northwest Regional Manager Travis Black. “Delegates and attendees have the opportunity for direct communication with CPW about hunting, fishing and other issues in the Northwest Region. Your input on these topics is invaluable and we want to hear from you.”
During the Northwest Region Sportsperson’s Caucus, staff from CPW will be presenting on the following topics and will field questions from participants:
- Northwest Region Deer Herd Management Plan updates
- Updates from Northwest Region Terrestrial Biologist
- Updates from Northwest Region Aquatic team
- Over-the-counter, preference points, license allocation, and big game attitude survey updates
- Question from attendees
CPW representatives will attend and help answer questions outside of the presentation topics; however, agency officials stress they are there only to assist. Topics of discussion are determined by roundtable members and the public.
If you wish to submit questions in advance of the meeting to be sure your topic is covered, please email those to Rachael.Gonzales@state.co.us.
Meeting Details
What: CPW Northwest Region Hybrid Sportsperson's Caucus
When: Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 6-8 p.m.
Where: CPW Northwest Regional Office (Hunters Education Building)
711 Independent Ave., Grand Junction, CO
Hybrid Location: CPW YouTube Channel
For more information about the Sportsperson's Roundtable, visit the CPW website.
