Well, the 2019 hunting season was upon us, and my buddy Jack and I had booked a moose hunt in Canada for early October. This worked out well because we both drew elk tags for our Unit 66 here in the Gunnison basin, and we would be back from Canada a few days before our local season would start. Our plan was to drive from Delta to Billings, Montana the first day and then to North Battleford, Saskatchewan the next day. We were going to be hunting with the People of the First Nation, the Cree, on tribal land. I decided to keep a journal of our adventure. What follows is my journal from this trip. I refer to the entries as Canada Moose Update #X. Some days may have multiple entries because time allowed it (meaning I was bored).
Canada Moose Update #1: Because Jack is a native Texan, he is a very aggressive driver. He and I were bear hunting in Manitoba a couple of years ago and we were warned by our outfitter to never exceed the speed limit in Canada by even a few kilometers. They like to ticket folks from the U.S. Remembering this, I told Jack he could only drive the U.S. portions of the trip and I would do the Canadian part.
So Jack drove from Billings to the Canadian Customs and Border Inspection Station. This was a tiny inspection station manned by a three-person Mountie crew, on a road that had no cars for 10 miles in either direction. As Jack pulled into this three-sided building (the back door opens to let you out into Canada), the Mountie asked Jack if he stops at stop signs in the U.S.
Jack answered, “Of course,” and then the Mountie asked Jack, “Then why did you just drive through the one that was 40 feet back?” Apparently, we were supposed to stop and be waived in.”
After that berating, he asked if we had any alcohol, tobacco or firearms. Here we thought we were really prepared. “Firearms,” we said, and gave him our prefilled-out forms. I thought he asked, “Is that all?” I, thinking firearms, said “yes.” He went to the back seat of my truck and pulled out the guns. When this happened, a bottle of Seagrams VO rolled out. At that point all three Mounties were there and asked us to roll down all the windows, put the keys on the dashboard, leave the vehicle and go inside and sit in two chairs in a tiny hallway that only had a bathroom at the end. This felt similar to waiting outside the principal’s office.
Canada Moose Update #2: As we are sitting here, I can see everything in the cab and backseat. Suitcases, travel bags and all hunting paraphernalia have been removed as well as 10 ice chests from the bed. All of the contents are open and laid out all over the floor of the inspection station. A rather small Mountie came in and is standing behind this little counter in the hallway, holding the bottle of VO, a bottle of Gentleman Jack and a hunting knife.
He said the liquor, undeclared, was seizable contraband, and the folding hunting knife was highly illegal in Canada because it had a button welded on the blade that allows it to be opened with one hand.
At this point things are not going well when another Mountie walks in with a ziplock bag full of cash. Our guide asked to be paid in U.S. currency. Another question before detention was, “Are you carrying more than $10,000 into Canada?” Our response was “no,” not realizing that he meant $10,000 Canadian. This is the only time the exchange rate isn’t good. The little guy proceeded to count out the cash, four times, over the next half hour, while I’m starting to have visions of a Turkish prison some where north of Alberta. Things are really not going as well as planned.
Canada Moose Update #3: At this point, the smaller Mountie asks if we have anything else he should know about during this examination. I remembered that I brought our outfitter some smokeless tobacco (chew) that he had asked for. I told the little guy about that and he wanted to know why I didn’t declare it. I told him I thought he was talking about cigarettes and cigars. He said ALL tobacco products and said this is not good, and off he went, back to the devastation of the truck.
Canada Moose Update #4: This update comes with a photo, a photo that I was sure the next time I saw it would be referred to as the Crown’s Exhibit #5.
After I told the Mountie about the smokeless tobacco, they apparently re-searched all of our items to find it. When they couldn’t find it, he came back in and asked me to come out and show them where it was. I went out and pointed to an ice chest they were both standing over. I opened it and said, “It’s right there in the white Walmart shopping bag.” I pulled up the bag and the only thing in it was another white shopping bag. Crap.
They both looked at me and I said I was sure it was in the bag. I apologized for making them search everything again. I turned to leave and the little guy says, “Wait a moment.” He’s holding the little plastic tube that’s in the picture. He says, “What’s this?” and I say, “I don’t know.” He says, “Is this your truck?” I say, “Yes.” He says, “We found it in your truck, what is it?” I say, “I still don’t know,” but he lets me look at it closer. I say, “I think it’s chalk in a tube that my granddaughters would play with.” His look says he wasn’t buying it. In my mind I figure he thinks he just caught El Chappo II. A promotion, huge financial gain, getting out of this wretched border crossing and getting to move to Montreal where the action is. As he dismissed me back to the principal’s office, I’m thinking he’s back in his office looking for a crescent wrench to begin dismantling my truck.
Canadian Moose Update #5: As I’m sitting here next to Jack, I’m thinking about taking my wristwatch off so the handcuffs don’t scratch the crystal. At this point the little Mountie comes back to the counter in front of us and asks us the name of our outfitter. Now, normally I would say I’m not comfortable giving you the name, or I forgot it. After what we’ve been through, I looked at Jack and we rolled like a jelly doughnut being chased by a fat kid. “His name is Rick blah, blah, blah...” The little Mountie finished his input in a computer and told us to “come here,” which meant to stand up because the counter was right there. I figure we were approaching critical mass and thought about requesting a cigarette and blindfold.
He had all of our “illegal contraband” laid out on the counter. He first hands me the chalk tube and says, “It’s chalk.” I said, “I know.” Mountie Sneer. He hands Jack the knife and tells him to put it in a secure location in the truck and not to touch it again until we leave Canada. Then he pushes the bag of cash to Jack and says, “That was close.”
He says, “Now we have the liquor. I’m going to allow you to pay the duty and taxes on this rather than confiscating it and making a permanent record.” He tells Jack his bill on a $22 dollar bottle of VO is $32 and mine on a $30 bottle of Gentleman Jack is $17. Apparently between waterboarding techniques and sleep deprivation classes there was no time for math at the Mountie academy.
We paid our dues, including $25 for each firearm we brought into Canada, and were walking out when we heard, “Enjoy your stay in Canada, eh.”
A Postscript to Update #5: When we finally got into our hotel rooms, I’m going through all of the suitcases and tubs that were not so carefully repacked for us. As I opened my twice-searched Spaulding backpack’s center compartment, right on top is a white Walmart shopping bag. I believe as people are reading this, my outfitter has a pinch of wintergreen between his cheek and gum.
Canadian Moose Update #6: Far less eventful today. Our guide picked us up and took us for a morning drive through the hunting areas to get us familiarized with the terrain. Not 15 minutes into the drive, very early in the a.m., we spot a bull moose at the edge of some timber and a harvested canola field. The guide gets out and uses a call to bring the bull to the middle of the field, about 300 yards away.
Jack and I begin the what-do-you-think drill. Me, what do you think? Jack, I don’t know, what do you think? Me, I don’t know. Now we look at the guide.What do you think, guide? He doesn’t know, it’s early in the hunt. He thinks we can do better. OK, we let the bull trot off. Nothing more this morning, so we do lunch. After lunch, we’re driving back to the hunting area when the guide says, “You know, maybe we should have given that bull a second look.” Wait. “What?” OK, now he has lost his right to vote in the what-do-you-think drills. Only saw one other bull, a very young non-shooter.
Tomorrow is another day.
Canadian Moose Update #7: How can you miss an animal that stands 6-feet high at the shoulder and weighs 1,300 pounds? Just asking for a friend. I wish. This morning’s adventure started when my guide yells, “There’s the one, hurry up and shoot.” After fumbling around, getting the gun off my shoulder, loading the gun because we were just getting started, finding a rest, the moose (very large) was in a quick pace moving through the timber.
In some cases, two poor shots make a hit, but not this morning. It’s amazing how fast a big animal can move when it doesn’t want to end up as hamburger. If you follow horse racing, you know there’s a jockey’s room, where all the jockeys get prepared for the race, talking about their horses’ strengths and weaknesses. Well, I believe somewhere there is a hunting guide’s room, where all the guides prepare for the next days’ hunts by talking about their hunters. You know, this guy is too fat to make it up a little hill, this guy can’t see a building let alone a deer.
Winning in the Hunting Guide Room means your hunter was successful in the harvest. Right now my guide is saying, “Give this goober a rifle and he’ll turn it into a boat oar. He might be able to hit the water. If he was a horse he’d be glue by now. This guy missed something the size of a Volkswagen.”
I’m not sure I know how to get back into my guide’s good graces, but I do have a Keurig coffee maker in my room, so I think I’ll start by bringing him a steaming cup of cappuccino in the morning. Hey, it’s a start.
Canadian Moose Update #8: The cappuccino worked. My guide Will and I were having a pleasant conversation while we worked our way through a large willow thicket, trying to get to a point where we could begin calling and glassing. Because this is very early in the morning, let’s just say he’s calling and I’m napping. As we are moving through this Canadian jungle, I see a set of ears. I tell him to stop and look over there. He’s saying, “Where?” and I’m saying, “Right there.” He finally sees the ears and we determine it’s a cow moose with two calves.
One of the things a hunter likes to do is out-guide the guide on occasion. It’s kind of fun seeing something before the paid professional. In this case, I’m smiling and feeling a little cocky when I notice something. Silence. I’ll end it here because it’s early in the morning and I have to get back to my Keurig coffee maker.
Postscript to Update #8: Jack did see a smaller bull, but elected not to take it. When I saw the picture, I thought that I probably would have, but then again Jack is far more disciplined than I am, unless he’s driving.
Canadian Moose Update #9: Today was a very good day, right up to a point. The picture below is of my guide Will (left) and me and a large bull moose. It was a fairly easy shot and the moose dropped on ground that was level enough to almost drive the truck right to him. That’s where the fun stops and the work starts.
As I’m standing there admiring this great animal, it becomes apparent to me that it’s only Will, me and a 1,200 pound dead moose out here. Then it happens, what you absolutely don’t want to hear... “I think we can get it out.” The only time I want to hear the word we is when a friend hits the lottery and wants to share it. Me is too old to be we in the lifting category.
So I start. I told Will about my bad back, bad knees, arthritic fingers, carpal tunnel syndrome, my arthritis, bursitis, gingivitis and two other -itises I might have. He didn’t look like he was buying it, so I did the only manly thing I could think of. Tears were welling up in my eyes. At this point, he weakened. He called Rick, the outfitter, and told him we needed help. This is hard for a guide to do because they are supposed to be able to handle all situations that come up in the field.
I was relieved. Rick and the reinforcements were on the way. Will and I had a great conversation for about an hour when here comes the truck. Rick comes out and, and Rick comes out. Wait, where’s the rest of the tribe? Just Rick ... And this plays like a broken record. “I think we can get it into the truck.” This we word is way overused in the English language, eh?
After an hour of winching, pulling, pushing and cursing, the beast was in the truck. As we are driving back to the outfitter headquarters, I notice the ride is like that of a Cadillac, very smooth. Now I’ve been bouncing off the headliner and probably have floating kidneys from the previous three days of riding in this vibration station, when it dawns on me that if you put 1,000 pounds in the back, it makes for a pretty smooth ride.
Because I’ve become kind of fond of Will, I think I will send him six 120-pound bags of cement for Christmas. He’ll think I gave him a new truck.
Canada Moose Update #10: Below is a photo of the moose on his way to the processing center, meaning the outfitter’s shop. Because this is a no-frills hunt, the outfitter just includes skinning the animal and the rest is on you. As I shot him in the morning, they would have him hanging and skinned by afternoon.
Later that day, Jack and I walked into the shop to see what looked like a horse hanging there, completely skinned. A young man comes up to me, congratulates me on shooting what they think is the largest moose this season. Then he asks me which table I’d like to use to begin cutting and processing.
Huh? I saw the look on Jack’s face. It wasn’t good. I called the outfitter and we, actually he, agreed to just cut it up in the largest pieces possible and put it in this army of coolers we brought with us. Seemed pretty simple right? Nah, Jack and I went back today and found the moose only half done because the young man was completely deboning the animal to the point there are only white bones and ribs left. Every sliver of edible meat has been placed in one huge ice chest.
This must have taken hours (I’m thinking dollars). Jack and I tried to move it and realized it must weigh 300+ pounds. This is not good. While Jack explained to the young man how to quickly cut up the other half of the moose, measuring the ice chest and then the moose, I spent the next hour moving big and small pieces of moose into five other ice chests that were now manageable. In 15 minutes with a saw and a tape measure, Jack showed the young man how big moose hams easily fit into big ice chests. I haven’t got the bill from the outfitter for this little extra yet. Then it goes back to Colorado and Good’s Processing for its final interment into 1 lb. freezer wrap.
Next up will be the U.S. Border crossing. Wish us luck and remember, we’re not too proud for a Go Fund Me page.
Canadian Moose Update Final: The U.S. border—that ominous-looking building with big yellow barricades, cameras and a large STOP Sign. I was driving as Jack’s Canadian driving privileges are still suspended. We stopped and waited until we were waived in. We pulled in and a very large Customs and Border Patrol major came up to the window. He had a huge smile on his face.
This isn’t right, unless he’s wearing rubber gloves and has already nicknamed me Tender. He asked for our passports, took a look at them and then asked the purpose of our trip. We told him we were moose hunting and he said, “Hey, did you get one?” I said yes and he said great. He then said, “OK, pull up over there and come into the building.” Jack said, “Me too?” And he said, “No, just him.” I’m thinking great, no witnesses. I went in and he was standing there, sans gloves, with a form.
From my vast amount of military training, I’m thinking sign the confession immediately, before the rubber hose comes out. He said I need to fill this out for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Interesting form, the usual stuff, name, address, vehicle info, etc. Then there is a large empty box in the middle that says explanation and purpose of trip. Here I’m thinking of writing a novel when he says, “Just put Hunt Moose.”
Super, a form designed by government employees, for government employees. I know because I were one. He says, “Thanks and welcome home.” Not even an eh? As I’m walking out to the truck, I’m thinking heck, I spend more time trying to get into Sam’s in Grand Junction than I did getting into the country.
For those who read my journal, I hope you all enjoyed it because Jack and I had a bunch of fun on this trip. I must finish by saying if some things didn’t make a lot of sense, much of it was written in a bar after the hunt day was over. I figured Hemingway did some of his best work in Sloppy Joe’s in Key West. That’s my reasoning and I’m sticking to it.
