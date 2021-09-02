Nearly all my life I have been a “meat hunter” – hunting deer, elk and antelope for the freezer rather than the trophy. That changed when I built a rather extravagant (for my means) retirement home in Delta County, Colorado and stared at a 12-foot high wall that needed a decoration. I need a shoulder mount bull elk, says I to myself.
Well, in prowling around my new home area I had made the acquaintance of a hunting outfitter on the slopes of Grand Mesa. The man naturally charged thousands of dollars for a quality five-day elk hunt.
That fall I attempted to stage my own hunt, only to be thwarted by deep, soft snow early in the week. By the end of the season, though, the snow had mostly melted and with one day left I approached the outfitter friend and we made a deal. For the outrageously reasonable sum of $250 he supplied me with a horse for a day, a kid to guide me, access to private land and even a sack lunch.
Off we went that Saturday morning at daybreak. It was quite exciting for a novice equestrian like me, with the horse slipping and sliding beneath me, up and down the snowy/muddy slopes. By noon I had passed up a small bull, less than legal, and covered several miles of mountainside.
That afternoon the kid pointed out a promontory with a great view of the valley and suggested that I take a position up there. It was a great vantage point and I soon found a boulder shaped just like a La-Z-Boy on which to sit.
I might have snoozed through the afternoon but was startled by a salvo of gunfire from a few miles to the west. Twenty minutes later, the refugees from that fusillade crossed right in front of me. First a cow, then a calf and then a bull with a beautiful rack.
I later measured the distance at 410 yards and several yards lower elevation. Because I was carrying a Sako, chambered for 7mm Shooting Times Westerner, I wasn’t worried about the range and aimed pretty much point blank. The bull never took another step.
Once I woke up my guide from his nap, the kid went to work. I swear he filleted that bull, taking off all four quarters, back straps and tenderloins without ever gutting the animal. Sixty minutes from dead elk to meat in the panniers. He held the caped head in his lap as we rode out, sharp horns and all, up and down the now greasy slopes.
Back at the outfitter’s cabin that evening, while sipping his Crown Royal whiskey, I had the nerve to say (totally in jest) “So, what do your hunters do with the other four days?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.