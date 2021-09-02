As we bounced from side to side in our pickup truck on the dusty dirt road leading to our favorite fishing spot, I smiled serenely at my husband handling the wheel.
“You know,” I said smoothly, leaning in towards him, “I’ll catch the biggest fish, like I usually do.”
My husband was too busy trying to dodge the boulders on each side of the narrow path to look at me, but his eye twitched. He’d heard me. My grin broadened.
At our campsite, we donned our waders, grabbed our walkie talkies, slathered on the bug spray, and pulled together everything else needed for navigating the creek on a sunny July day.
Smiling sweetly, I batted my eyelashes at my husband and did a slow turn in my perfect fishing outfit. He squinted at me uncertainly, then shook his head as though to clear himself of the image and went back to setting up his rod. After 30 years of marriage, he was still puzzled by me. Perhaps that’s part of what keeps folks together; just when you think you really know someone, you don’t. Anyway, here we were again, and chasing fish was one of the things we loved to do most.
“Be careful out there,” he said. I nodded and waggled my fingers at him as I headed down the path to the water.
“You too,” I responded over my shoulder, and he turned to follow the opposite trail to fish upstream.
This stream, this wonderful place of refuge, was truly captivating. It wound itself gently around a multitude of rocks of every earth color known, curling patiently over others, wearing them smooth over time. Bubbling, gurgling, it seemed to cheerfully say to me, I know you! Welcome back! It beckoned to me to find its quiet little niches where unsuspecting trout would be undulating softly, relaxing, avoiding the stronger currents and hopefully, avoiding me.
On both sides of the creek rose tall spruce and ponderosa pines, impressive soldiers guarding me from a restless, discontent world. For a quiet moment I crouched down and took it all in, breathing the fresh coniferous air, and feeling the moist, musky heat from the bank rising to greet me.
Then I stood and began my journey, traversing the shallow, playful water, crossing here and there, appreciating my new, metal-studded wading boots on the slick, mossy-green rock bed. I searched out mellow eddies and possible food lines, and I was soon rewarded.
Several hours later, I had caught and released many small brookies and rainbow trout. Shadows from the trees now stretched themselves long and lazily across the dappled water. Contentment whispered in the light breeze, wrapping itself happily around me. I was getting a little hungry and considered returning to our campsite, but then my husband’s voice rolled around uncomfortably in my head.
Okay, hot shot, where’s that big fish of yours?
Straightening my back, I wiped the sweat off my forehead and adjusted my lucky tan cap. I had a big ol’ fish to catch! I had my reputation to defend! I had to make my husband’s eye twitch!
Contemplating my next move, I peered farther downstream, searching, searching … and then I smiled.
About a dozen or so yards in front of me and to my left was a quiet, still pool. Several yards long, its hue was a dark, cool, bluish gray that enticed me to it. I closed my eyes momentarily, trying to psychically reach what might be found in its depths. Then I waded carefully … oh so quietly … close to it and dropped my line softly below its mysterious surface.
I held my breath.
Bam! Almost instantly my rod bent from the impact. The line darted this way and that. From the resistance, I knew this was no little fish; I had hooked something of considerable size. Pushing aside my typical, overexcited urge to quickly reel in the line, I forced myself to take my time in bringing it to me.
What do anglers love? Maybe it’s that sense of oneness with the moment that keeps them – me –coming back to our lakes and rivers and oceans … and yes, our beloved little creeks, again and again. Everything else…time…. place… everyday worries…. disappear when we cast our lines into the water.
And it was in that state that, with complete concentration and absorption, I brought the splendid creature to the surface. It was a marvelous rainbow, shimmering in glorious pinks and silvers. Lowering myself to a large boulder, I grasped its muscular frame, judging it to be about seventeen inches long. I breathed a sigh of thanks to it and then, carefully, reverently, slid the squirming creature as best I could into my creel. This one was the keeper.
Chuckling to myself, I knew it was now time for me to head back to camp and figured my husband would be returning soon too. I was worn out and more than ready to wash off the grime mixed with insect repellent clinging to me. I decided to take a shortcut up the side of the ridge by the creek that would put me on the path above, rather than struggle back upstream through the water or along the rocky bank. It would save me stumbling along the slippery rocks – never a good idea with my legs this tired.
So, up I went. Grasping at large weeds and roots and digging my boots into crevices, I slowly made my way. It was steeper than I had thought and slow going. I stopped more than once, leaning into the hillside, breathing heavily.
You’re not a kid anymore, I thought to myself morosely. And the fact that I remembered that particular line from the 1960’s song “Bobby’s Girl” pretty much proved it. Nevertheless, having made it about halfway up, I pressed onward and upward, panting, and clutching my rod and precious prize close to me.
Finally making it to the top, I hoisted myself onto the level ground, huffing and puffing. Sweat trickled down my back and my legs were rubbery, but I stood up tall when I saw my husband returning on the path he had originally taken.
Do you know the scene in the movie Cast Away where Tom Hanks “makes fire” by rubbing sticks together, then proclaims it victoriously? Well, for whatever reason, that flashed through my mind. Savoring my moment of triumph, not only for catching what I was sure was my largest trout ever but also for not killing myself on that darn cliff, I raised my arms to the tree soldiers and glorious mountains in front of me, held my head high, and shouted for all of nature to hear:
“I … AM … QUEEN OF FISHERMEN!”
I looked at my husband imperially, dropped an open hand dramatically to my chest and patted it, while I waved my other hand and nodded magnanimously to my imaginary, worshipping subjects. I repeated loudly, “I AM QUEEN OF FISHERMEN!”
My husband grinned wryly in my direction but seemed to be focused on something behind me.
I turned to find two old fishermen about twenty feet away stopped in their tracks. The skinny one with spectacles stood with his mouth hanging open, and the other stared as if I had three eyeballs. Then they glanced pitifully in my husband’s direction with expressions that suggested they were sorry he was stuck with such a crazy old woman.
Lowering my arms, I felt myself shrink a few inches. Sheepishly, I gazed at the ground as though searching for something and shuffled my feet. I waved weakly as they passed by, and they made sure to give me a wide berth.
My Tom Hanks moment was clearly over.
“Come on, my queen,” my husband laughed when he caught up to me. “Let’s go cook up the royal dinner.”
And so we did.
