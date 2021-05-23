Wilderness Workshop invites you to our annual Wild Feast benefit, an evening to celebrate conservation and public lands, held outdoors in the courtyard of the Hotel Jerome in Aspen on Thursday, August 12.
Join us for cocktails, dinner, and a special guest speaker to raise critical funds for Wilderness Workshop’s efforts to increase protections for public lands, build an equitable environmental movement, and fight the climate crisis.
Tickets are limited! For tickets and table information please contact Philanthropy Director Emily Kay, Emily@wildernessworkshop.org, to secure your seat at this sell-out event.
