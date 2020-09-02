Seeing Eye to Eye

The hot afternoon sun was just beginning to touch the tree line as I sat down gratefully on a short tree trunk next to a quiet pool. It was a slow spot in the creek, surrounded by thick foliage, willows and dense brush. Wiping the sweat from my face, I cast my line out gently into the unhurried water and sighed. Despite the bugs buzzing around me incessantly, and my noticeably unpleasant odor of mud and sweat blending together like some horrid perfume, I was completely content.
I am no hunter and have no interest in it, but yesterday, when my husband had mentioned he’d be hunting for elk on the east end of Grand Mesa, I decided to tag along. Over 30 years ago, to impress me, my husband had taken me fishing on our second date instead of dining at a fancy restaurant. Well, it worked. I LOVE fishing, plain and simple. In fact, at the risk of sounding boisterous, I have personally crowned myself Queen of Fishermen. My husband just rolls his eyes at that.
Today, after an early morning breakfast of hot coffee, bacon and eggs in our camper, I had watched my husband’s figure grow smaller and smaller in the distance as he trudged up the hill from our campsite on his hunting quest. Then, I had set out in the opposite direction, decked out in my trendy waders and sporting my ultralight fishing rod, following the gurgling stream.
Now, I relaxed regally on my throne of wood, hoping to catch one last trout to meet my limit. I had just begun musing that a nice shower would be a really good idea soon, when a loud rustling directly behind the brush to my left interrupted the stillness. Whatever was there snorted and huffed.
Do you know how some folks run when they are scared and how others freeze? Well, I’m one of those people who freezes when they panic, and freeze I did. My heart hammered in my chest; my eyes grew large. Slowly, without moving my head, I redirected my gaze to the left, half expecting a zombie from The Walking Dead to lumber out from the dark growth, arms outstretched towards me, flesh dripping from his gaping mouth. I gotta start watching something else on TV, I thought randomly. As my mind frantically sorted through gruesome images of zombies, then bears, and finally Bigfoot, whatever it was moved from my left side through the brush, across the creek, still unseen. Behind the tangled growth, as it traveled more to my center, I spied the antler tips of something BIG loping along above the growth. At about 30 feet across, in front of me and on the other side of the creek, the brush opened up ... and there it was. Holy cow.
The giant bull elk stood still, a hide of shining rust, muscles taut underneath. His rack was enormous. I didn’t know how many points were on it—I sure wasn’t going to point my finger and start counting them—but there were a whole lot on each side, and that was good enough for me. Still motionless, I stared in wonder of this creature. I had never been so close to such an amazing sight, and time seemed to stop.
It stepped off the green embankment towards the creek, its hooves clicking on the rocks of the shallow stream. I dared not move a muscle and resisted the urge to swipe at the bugs around my face. I scarcely breathed. He was moving into the stream close to my fishing line, slightly right center of where I, a little fishing statue, sat. I held my rod in both hands steady on my lap, a picture of perfect posture.
Don’t let me hook a fish now!
Sunlight danced on the water around his legs as he moseyed closer to me. I entertained the thought of him coming so close that I could touch his beauty and feel the warmth of his coat.
How can you not see me? How can you not smell me? I stink! Maybe he was bewitched by my queenly magic. Maybe the earthy odors had masked my human scent. Maybe I was down wind. Maybe I should be getting concerned ...
It was about 20 feet from me when it dropped its massive head to take a drink. Its antlers, sprayed out like tree branches, were suddenly pointed at me, its ups a set of knives pointing my way. Suddenly I remembered reading stories of people trying to pet buffalo in Yellowstone or moose in Breckenridge. Dumb and dumber. What could this creature the size of a horse with a rack like that do to me? I imagined my scrawny old body hoisted up by this animal and thrown halfway across Colorado.
It took a few more steps in my direction. Time to act ...
I threw my rod down and jumped up from the tree trunk. Waving my arms like a crazy woman batting away cobwebs, I shouted in an embarrassingly squeaky, high-pitched, most unqueen-like voice the first thing that burst into my mind:
“Run away! Run away!”
The elk’s head shot up in a flash. For a brief moment, he and I locked eyes. His startled brown ones were huge, and I’m sure my blue ones were the size of watermelons. He seemed to do a brief dance in the water, his legs running in place, clattering on the rock bed. Then, he flashed up the hill and into the meadow behind me, his hooves thudding on the moist ground. I watched him until he disappeared beyond a group of pine trees.
Back at camp, I cleaned my trout, washed up, began grilling hamburgers, and waited for my husband to return. Shadows had begun to stretch across the meadow as a soft breeze moved the grass in gentle waves. A couple of squirrels jumped about in nearby pines, chattering away. It wasn’t long after when I saw my husband’s familiar shape slowly ambling down the hill. He looked tired and disgruntled.
Upon reaching our camper, he plopped himself down in a chair by our fire pit and rubbed his beard wearily.
“Dang,” he muttered. “I don’t think there’s an elk to be found up here.”
I just smiled and said, “Have a hamburger.”
