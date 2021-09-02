Reluctant as I was I agreed to head out into the woods with Bob, JB and Jerome for a late fourth season adventure. Figuring nothin’ could be worse than last year’s outing, what did we have to lose? Jerome promised to be on his best behavior after last year’s shenanigans. Bob had been scoping out an area in unit 53 that he had access to through a private gate. Seemed a bit high elevation for late November, but the weather according to the internet said clear skies.
Two hours up a bumpy dirt road we all learned really quick that the weather forecast off your phone can be as useful as two left shoes at a sock hop. No sooner had we pulled to a stop when the skies took on a dark evil look, and gigantic flakes blasted us from all directions. The windshield was plastered an inch thick in less than a minute. We was in for a doozy of a storm and this was clearly just the beginning.
“Everybody out, grab your gear. There’s a cave I spotted last spring just about fifty yards from here,” Bob declared. “We can hol’ up there f’r the night.”
Now Bob wasn’t always the best with his directions and was a sound follower of the philosophy that you ain’t lost unless someone is looking for you. Sometimes he’s got ‘bout as much sense as a marmot at a Tupperware party. But given the circumstances we all grabbed our kit and slogged off into the blizzard following Bob’s lead. Fortunately his route finding skills didn’t get tested beyond the confines of the raging storm and ten minutes later we all ducked through a low entrance hole in the hillside that opened up into a nice sized room tall enough for us to stand.
“Check it out,” JB whispered as he shined his pen light across the back wall. Etched and colored onto the wall was an ancient mural showing a glimpse of what the world was like many years ago. Other flashlights came out and we stood mesmerized studying the detailed scenes left by long-gone people.
“Whoa, looky here,” Bob said with a low breath, “seems these folks had some bear troubles.” He pointed to the wall at a petroglyph showing a large bear standing on his hind legs, paws up in the air and a pack of smaller human looking figures running away in terror.
Just about that time from the opposite side of the cave Jerome called out, “Hey look what I found!” He held up over his head what appeared to be a Native American headdress. As he plopped it down onto his head it was incredible how his silhouette in the patchy light transformed into a bear. The ears, the snout, and even the claws that hung down the sides all seemed to turn him into some kind of bear King.
“Me big Chief Yogi!” He sung out in a deep toned voice. “You wantum pickinick basket?”
“Dude, that is so wrong, even by Western Slope standards,” scolded JB. “Take that off you moron.”
Jerome raised an open hand like a cigar Indian, bowed and reluctantly put the thing back in the corner where he found it. Nows that we had explored our new home for the night, we got to work rolling out bags and trying to stay warm. We heated a few cans over a pack stove and turned in for the night.
Early in the morning we got a rude wake-up notice that our new home was actually someone else’s and they weren’t interested in sharing. I woke to Jerome hollerin’ like something was trying to kill him and something was. In the first rays of light that came through the opening of the cave, I saw a huge furry figure swatting Jerome around like he was an over caffeinated ping-pong ball. Unfortunately for him he was still stuck inside his sleeping bag which actually may have helped cushion his repeated bounces off the ceiling, floor and walls. This bear was angrier than a hornet at a Trump rally and looking to take it out on poor Jerome.
JB distracted the bear, and me and Bob managed to get Jerome out of his bag and out of the cave. We ran out into blazing bright sunshine and a glittering white blanket of snow. No sooner had we gotten a step out of the cave when that bear came charging from behind and bulldozed Jerome off and down a steep slope. He tumbled through the snow end over tea kettle somersaulting like a rag doll in a blender. At the bottom of the slope stood the biggest pricker bush I’d ever seen. Even through twelve inches of new snow you could see them thorns waiting to embrace Jerome with open arms. He crashed into them with a pathetic yelp as clumps of snow rained down on him from the neighboring trees. The bear roared from the top of the slope sending us all scrambling down the hill. With a low rumbling growl he stomped the ground, turned and disappeared back into the cave.
We wasted no time unattaching Jerome from the bushes, jumping in the truck and getting scarce. The road was treacherous but a smart choice compared to stickin’ around. Never gone back to get our stuff. Guess that bear’s got some new furnishings. As for Jerome, a gallon of iodine and a few butterflies patched him up fine. Says he can’t wait to go again next year.
