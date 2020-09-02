A few years ago I was on our animal hunting trip with my dad and grandpa. It was a long day and we hadn’t seen anything. The bumpy road was putting me to sleep.
My grandpa hit the brakes, jolting me and my dad. We got out and started scouting the hill.
I spotted a buck and we crept closer. I got out my gun, aimed, let out my breath and pulled the trigger. “Click!” Nothing happened.
I looked in my black powder gun and saw I had no cap. I whispered to my dad to run to the truck and bring me another load.
Meanwhile, the buck just stood there, eating grass. When my dad got back, I loaded my gun and aimed again. “Pow!” A huge puff of smoke clouded the area.
When the smoke cleared, the buck was still standing there. I missed! I think I might have closed my eyes. My dad had to run back and get another load.
He came back. I aimed. I took a deep breath, kept my eyes open, and shot again.
“Pow!” Out came another puff of smoke, and the buck just turned and looked at me. I was sure I hit him.
My exhausted dad ran back to the truck again, and told my grandpa something must be wrong with that buck. He made several more loads, ran back and showed me the extra he brought.
I loaded the gun, aimed and fired. “Pow!” I hit him! The buck finally moved. He walked toward a tree and laid down.
I loaded my gun again and waited, and waited.
We finally walked over and found out why the buck had not run. I had shot him on the antler and the ear. I must have knocked him silly before making my kill shot.
This was my first buck and I was 14 years old.
