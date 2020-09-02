One hunting year, three of us brothers decided we would invite our sons to go bow hunting with us: my brother Tom and his son Andy, my brother Terry and his son Scotty, and me and my son, Jeremy. I also invited my son-in-law, Daniel, because he was living in Grand Junction at the time.
Andy had come out with his arm in a cast from an accident he had before the trip. He figured he would either cook or shoot videos of the hunt. As we were getting my ATV checked out, Daniel started to open the tool compartment at the back of the ATV and I yelled out, “Wait!”—but too late.
Out came a hornet like a shot out of a cannon. I quickly turned sideways, and it just missed me. I saw the hornet hit my brother Terry, who was standing directly behind me, square in the chest. Terry did this “happy dance” as he desperately tried to swat it away.
My other brother Tom fell down in his attempts to escape the hornet. He broke his wrist, so off to the hospital with him we went. The doctors put a cast on his arm, so now, Tom and his son Andy both had casts on their arms. Like father like son, and believe me, they got teased!
They both decided to be the camp cooks, shoot videos, or do whatever else was needed around hunting camp that year. It really did not matter that much to them what they did, considering the circumstances. They were happy just to be at hunting camp, sharing their stories and spending time with the rest of us.
The memories of hunting camp create a smile on my face every time I think about all the times I have spent with family and friends at camp. I have witnessed the changes Mother Earth has bestowed upon the “mountain” and have experienced the growth in myself and my family and friends. Time has etched these memories deep into the fabric of my being, and I AM profoundly grateful to have been a part of them all!
