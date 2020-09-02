The Cow Pond

When I lived in Larimer County, one of my favorite places to fish was the Hohnholz Lakes region in the upper Laramie River Valley. Lake Number 3 was managed for large brown trout, flies and lures only. Number 2 was put-and-take, heavily stocked with catchable rainbows and crowded with fisherpersons.
Number 1 was a wild card, partially hidden from the road behind an earthen dam in a sagebrush swale. It was much smaller than the other two, being about three casts wide and four or five long. The edges were fringed with clumps of willow and the muddy tracks of cattle grazing in the area. But it did hold fish and there was seldom anyone else around.
One morning I was enjoying the solitude, casting a fly and bubble, when I heard car doors slam. Soon an older couple ambled over the dam, toting camp stools, a massive tackle box, and heavy rods equipped with the largest red and white Moon Mullins bobbers I’d ever seen. They looked like tennis balls.
Grams and Gramps set up shop next to each other, threaded worms, and heaved the offerings into the pond. The impact sent prop wash over to my side.
The man wore a straw hat and bib overalls while his wife sported a matching hat, print dress and some really stout sneakers. They looked harmless enough and we exchanged waves across the water.
I went back to working my way through my fly box, and they hunkered down to stare intently at those bobbers. They were hard to miss, looked like channel marker buoys.
I was serenely bagging my limit of willow branches and tall weeds on the backcast when I heard a loud yell and looked up just in time to see the lady leap off her stool and go scuttling up the dam, waving her rod overhead. What was it?! Grizzly? Bee swarm? Wild Indians? She disappeared from view, still yelling, “AAAaaaah!”
Soon a small fish shot out of the water like a missile and went cartwheeling up the bank, kicking up tiny puffs of dirt. Evidently she had caught something. She came huffing back into view, holding up her dusty trophy. “Got one, Herb!”
“That’s a dandy, Ethel. Put him on the stringer and let’s catch some more.”
The wife gaffed the small trout onto their stringer, rewormed her hook, and sailed the Moon Mullins back into the bay. Over the next hour or so, they added enough unwary stockers to the larder to make a nice meal. The odd thing was she never again took off afoot, just cranked them in with the drag set tight.
I wondered what the deal was with that first performance. Maybe opening day jitters.
By noon they had their limit, so with another cheery wave they packed up the stools, tackle chest, enormous bobbers, and departed over the dam. I took a lunch break of bologna and chips, then went back to the deserted pond for a go at the afternoon action. It turned into a satisfying effort after I discovered the larger fish were holding tight to the bottom. By pinching a tiny split shot ahead of the fly and letting it sink, I could increase business.
I had just released a nice rainbow when I became aware of a car slowing on the road to watch. Someone had caught me in the act of actually catching a fish. It was a rare occurrence, but it was enough to get that angler’s attention.
A young gent parked his Volvo and unstrapped a float tube from the roof. Belly boats were fairly new at the time, so I was interested to see how one worked up close. Turned out I got a closer look than I wanted.
The fellow dragged the tube to the water’s edge, then spent awhile wriggling into stocking waders, assembling a fancy fly rod, and attaching a pair of flippers to his feet.
With a great deal of pomp and show, he backed into the water, kicked off and began paying out line. He settled at the far end of the pond, and I kept dragging various flies across the bottom and slapping on more mosquito repellent. Whatever the fishing was like at any of those lakes, you could always depend on a vigorous bug bite.
While the action wasn’t overwhelming, I was getting the occasional strike and even managed to hook one now and then. Every time I glanced down the shore, the newcomer was tying on a new fly, his casts took on an urge of desperation, and he was plying his trade every nearer to my position. Then I heard the muttering.
Sounded like he wasn’t too happy playing second fiddle in a two-man band. I decided to have some fun with him. It’s not that often I’m ahead of any game. I’m usually the dub getting clobbered by everyone else at the lake. I started my own color commentary:
“Whoa! Missed that one!” “Boy howdy, what a hog!” “We’re into ’em now, by golly!”
He kept kicking ever closer. Abandoning all sense of decency or courtesy, he drifted down and took up station in my casting zone. Then he proceeded to flog the surface with great vigor, quite unaware his quarry was cowering eight feet below his rubber-clad fanny.
I let him wear out his arm and churn the water to a froth, then chunked one just abaft his beam, let it sink to the bottom and managed to winkle out a respectable rainbow.
That sent him over the edge. The man went berserk. He got so mad, he wound up kicking in circles, spinning and pounding the inflated craft with his fist, yelling, “Sassafras mentholatum! Carborundum dereliction!” (Or words to that effect. This is a family publication after all.) I hadn’t heard such blue language since I myself stepped in a tray of paint during a bathroom remodel.
When he reached the shore, he forgot he was wearing flippers and took a header face-down in the mud. Fortunately for him, he hit his float tube and bounced right back up again, still waving his arms. With a final shout of what sounded like “You Squeezy-Beezy!” he slammed his gear into the car and took off in a shower of dust and gravel.
Even the cloud of mosquitoes around my head had paused to watch this extraordinary performance. When they were satisfied the show was over, they resumed their feast and I went back to probing the depths. Tranquility and justice reigned once more at the Cow Pond.
