My brother Terry and I set out bow hunting for elk early one autumn afternoon. The sky was a deep blue minus any clouds, and the air was cool and crisp at 8,500 feet without any breeze. As we hiked through the trees, we came upon a place we could sit and watch over a water hole. The water hole was surrounded by grasses that extended out approximately 30 yards in all directions and was bordered on one side by a small ridge that was cut into the side of a hill. Pine and aspen trees were sprinkled about, and buck brush provided great ground cover amongst the trees.
Terry chose to sit underneath a huge blue spruce about 20 yards from the water hole, while I went approximately 40 yards up a trail towards the direction of the small ridge. This vantage point allowed me to watch over a couple of trails coming down into the water hole.
I positioned myself between two 10-12 ft. blue spruces which paralleled the trail that I had just come up. I figured I could stand there and watch over the water hole and see anything coming across the small hill. Concealed by two blue spruces on either side of me, I could not be seen by any animal using the trail until the creature was right in front of me.
I was approximately 3-4 ft. off the trail. I knew I could see anything before it got in close to me, so I would be ready.
And that is when it happened ... something did come down that trail without me seeing it, and without it seeing me, until it was 3-4 ft. away—a coyote! I was not ready! The coyote saw me at the same time I saw him and we both jumped! He bolted down the trail, headed right for the tree under which my brother sat. I figured Terry would see him before he made it to the tree, but Terry was facing the opposite direction.
I heard a shriek from Terry, a yelp from the coyote as it went under a tree, then an explosion of branches snapping and gear thrashing, as both my brother and the coyote tried to go in separate directions. I immediately started laughing uncontrollably and my eyes watered with tears I could not contain. It makes me laugh to this day, just writing it down for a story in the High Country Hunting Tales.
I don’t understand why my brother Terry was so upset with me because I didn’t warn him about the coyote coming his direction. I didn’t have time to register anything because the coyote had taken me by surprise and was gone in a flash. But maybe there was something deep down inside me, as an older brother, that wanted an entertaining memory from hunting camp, one to cherish until the day I leave this world. I couldn’t begin to make this stuff up, it’s enough just to have been in the right place, at the right time, with the right person, my brother Terry. I love you, bro.
