the old man and the young buck

One of the first deer I ever got was years ago in the Poudre River drainage west of Fort Collins. There was a lot of good deer country in the Roosevelt Forest near my home in the foothills. The season was several days old before I got around to filling my daypack, putting the .30-06 in the gunrack of the old Ford pickup and heading for Salt Cabin Park, about an hour’s drive.
There were more hunters and camps in the forest than I had figured, so I just kept driving until they thinned out and I found a wide spot to park. A tall, steep mountain lifted to my left. It was covered with doghair timber, but I could see it broke open near the top. That’s where I headed.
I had to pull myself from tree to tree, then zigzag back and forth to find a way through the thick growth of thin poles. I was rewarded when it opened into a small grassy park on top with an aspen grove rolling down the other side. I sat down to take a breather when something caught my eye down in the quakies, just a different horizontal shape. Through my binoculars I could make out part of the front quarter of a deer, head down and browsing. If only it had horns. (Those were “pointless” days.)
Soon it raised its head and a what looked like a couple of twigs moved with it – a small fork-horn. I wasn’t choosy, settled the rifle across my knees and it was all over with one shot. After I had tagged and gutted the animal I wondered how best to get it out. I wasn’t too far from the crest of the hill and figured it would be easy to lug it uphill and then let gravity do the rest.
The drag to the top wasn’t too bad and I congratulated myself on a day’s work well done. Just one last tug to get it started down the hill and that deer would slither and slide right down to the tailgate of my truck. But the little fellow had other ideas. It went as far as the first sapling and wedged itself in tight. I slung the rifle over my shoulder and bent over to get it started agin. The deer popped loose while the rifle hooked another tree, spun me around and down I went. The dead deer rested against yet another tree in the endless sea of pine. This would have to be a hands-on task.
Down we went, locked in combat. I would slide to one side of a tree while my partner took the other route. Sometimes I pulled it and sometimes it pulled me. I parked my scope on anything handy, got run over by the deer, unwound its legs from all manner of brush, and generally worked up a mighty sweat. I invented new curse words that were only used that one time and then discarded. When we broke out of that doghair timber, I collapsed on the deer’s rear haunch, my feet and legs twitching spasmodically. Anyone driving by would have wondered who shot whom.
I revived with a couple swigs from the water jug, heaved the carcass in the back of the truck, then headed for home. It was a warm October day and I wanted to get my game back to the house, skinned, and cooled down as quickly as possible.
Several miles down the road, I passed a hunting camp and glanced over to see a man peering down at the grass with a worried look on his face. Something told me to stop. He was standing over an older man who was stretched out with blood on his face and a big smile, two things that usually don’t go together.
“He’s my dad,” the younger man said. “ He fell down on that hill and cracked his head. I managed to get him this far before he collapsed again.”
“What beautiful country,” the old man muttered. “I hunted up there in the thirties. Shot a huge buck just over that hill one year.”
The son was clearly worried but the old fellow was having the time of his life recalling past hunts while wiping a trickle of blood from a small cut on his forehead. I asked if they needed help and explained I had shot a fork-horn and needed to deal with it fairly soon.
“You got something?!” the father struggled, trying to get to his feet. “Lemme see it!”
I was afraid it might be too much excitement for him and didn’t have room to carry two inert bodies out. I retrieved a small first aid kit and we cleaned and bandaged the wound. It didn’t look serious and he laid back in the grass, the smile still on his face.
“If I’m goinna die, let me do it right here.” He went on, rambling about his old hunting buddies and all the good times they had enjoyed around there.
The son explained that he had wanted to take his father on one last hunt to his former stomping grounds and had brought him up from Denver earlier that week.
“Sure never figured he’d get hurt but I’m glad it wasn’t any worse. Still, at his age, I’d better have someone look at him.”
I made sure they didn’t need anymore help then took off for home. The sun was dipping behind the peaks and I still had work to do. I was looking forward to dealing with my chore and already planning where to go the next year, and the year after that. I knew that someday my knees wouldn’t take me as far as I wanted to travel and hoped I would have the same fond memories as that contented old man laying there with a bandage and a smile on his face. Now, almost forty years later, I see he was right. There is a lot of wonderful country to see. And I’m thankful I got to see my share.
