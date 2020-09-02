This happened in March about 30 or 35 years ago. A year earlier, I had sold the boat we had always used when we went fishing at Lee’s Ferry. My brother Alvin had given me a 9.5 hp low-profile Johnson outboard and we borrowed John Dierk’s 14-foot Jon boat. The Jon boat was light but stable. The 9.5 we would almost get on a plane, so the rig worked well.
Alvin and I were headed up the river about 10 am. At about the two-mile mark, where the river looks deep but is actually very shallow, I was watching over the side of the boat for the bottom. The river level varies every day because of the power generators turning on at Glen Canyon Dam.
The river is at its lowest level in the early morning and usually starts rising after 9 am. When you’re driving a hand-tillered outboard boat, you must watch over the side to get an idea of the bottom because all you will see is the bow of the boat if you look forward. I knew we had made it through the shallow area because the river bottom was getting farther away. Lee’s Ferry is very clear, and when the sun is directly overhead you can see more than 20 feet down.
The water had gotten to about 12 or 15 feet deep when I spotted what looked like an outboard motor cover. At 10 am we were still in the shadow of the canyon walls, so the light was not at its best. I circled the boat back around and moved slowly over the spot. Sure enough, I could tell it was a complete motor. In that light it looked like a little 6-horse kicker motor.
We continued up the river and fished the rest of the day, always thinking about that motor and how we could rescue it. The water temperature is around 50 degrees all year round at Lee’s Ferry.
In our many trips there, we had never fully immersed ourselves in the water because your knees start aching shortly after you start to wade in, and we always went fishing in the late fall or early spring because it gets too hot to fish in the summertime, so in March the air was cold.
Our first thoughts were to use some kind of grappling hook to rescue the motor. That evening we went to the Marble Canyon store. They were fresh out of grappling hooks. Over several beers we concluded that we would have to dive down and tie a rope to the motor. The current is about 5 to 7 mph where the motor was. We decided to tie a rope to a boat cushion, drive the boat upstream of the motor, throw the cushion in the water and dive off the bow of the Jon boat.
We had not decided who would dive for the motor and who would drive the Jon boat. I had no particular need for a 6 hp motor, so I suggested that whoever dove for the motor could keep it, hoping all along that Alvin would volunteer. Fear did not enter into my suggestion at all. Alvin jumped on this idea; this was a great relief to me.
We decided to start upriver from our campsite a little earlier in the morning than we would normally, so the river would be at its lowest level. The rope we had was about a 3/16 of an inch thick tent cord. It was about 30 or 40 feet long. On that morning, the water was only 10 or 12 feet deep.
Alvin stripped down to his undies and got on the bow of the boat. I slowly (expertly) piloted the boat upstream of the motor. When I could see the motor behind the boat, I signaled and Alvin threw the cushion upstream and dove in. I immediately took the motor out of gear so I would not hit him with the prop.
After quite a while, he surfaced. He had not succeeded in tying the rope to the motor, but he said he knew he could do it on the next try. So, we did it again, but this time I waited until the motor was about 10 feet behind the boat before I signaled for Alvin to dive. This time he did succeed in tying the rope to the motor.
I skillfully maneuvered the boat and got him back in. Meanwhile, the cushion had floated downstream and come to the end of the rope. Because the current was so strong, the cushion was drawn down about two feet below the surface. We were able to hook the rope ahead of the cushion with a paddle.
So, we now had a rope attached to the motor. Alvin took up the slack in the rope as I piloted forward above the motor; then he tried to raise the motor, but he could barely budge it off the bottom. Alvin is very strong, so I thought the motor must be stuck in the mud. He really pulled hard and was finally able to get the motor off the bottom, but he did not have the energy to raise it very far off the bottom, so he wrapped the rope around a cleat.
I gave power and decided to angle the boat upstream and toward shore. After a short time, the motor hit bottom because the water was getting shallower. Again, Alvin gave great heave on the rope and got the motor off the bottom and again and we were able to continue toward shore.
Soon the motor hit bottom again. Alvin tried to raise the motor, but he was too exhausted, so we decided to trade places, me lifting the motor with the rope and Alvin piloting the boat. I had on gloves and lots of clothes. I gave a mighty heave, the rope broke, and I did a back flip out of the boat and into the 50-degree water with all my clothes on.
It was about then that we realized Alvin did not know how to operate the outboard very well. He fumbled around and the boat was floating away from me as I began to turn blue.
Alvin is a quick learner; he finally got the motor in gear and was able to maneuver around and pick me up. We now needed to reattach the rope to the motor. Because the water was now about 8 feet deep, the current was a little slower and I was already soaking wet, I did the diving this time.
We finally got the motor over to the shore and had a difficult time lifting it into the little Jon boat. It turned out to be a 35-hp Johnson and weighed 130-plus pounds. We headed back down to the launch ramp and tied the bow of the Jon boat to the dock.
While Alvin went to get the truck, I wanted to save some valuable fishing time, so I decided to lift the motor out of the boat and set it on the dock. I put one foot on the dock and one foot in the boat. As I was lifting the motor out, the boat began moving away from the dock, due to the ever-widening gap between the boat and the dock and my limited ability to do the splits. I dropped the motor between my legs into the water.
To shorten the story, we re-rescued the motor. I got it running, Alvin bought a great 16-foot heavy duty Jon boat to put it on, and we used it for several years fishing Lee’s Ferry and San Carlos Lake. I think Alvin still has the motor and boat.
