The Vienna Sausage Can

“I got a bull! Bring Jason and the horses to the big park above where we used to camp.” My son Mark had slept in his pickup near the trail head and had hiked to the top of the ridge at 4:30 a.m. He texted the good news from his InReach satellite device at 8:00 on Saturday morning.
Hedy, Mark’s wife, and their two kids, Jason and Lucy, arrived at our house as I saddled and loaded our two horses. Nine-year-old Jason helped me finish loading the horse trailer while Hedy made sandwiches for us to take. Since we intended to make a quick trip up the mountain, load the elk, and head back home, we dressed light and packed even lighter. At the last minute, Hedy insisted Jason take her Prois hunting jacket with him.
Two hours later, Jason and I unloaded the horses and started up the steep mountain. As we rode farther and higher the realization hit me that I hadn’t been up here in fifteen years. In fact, two times we had already turned around because of downed timber since no one had maintained the trail for years and it had become overgrown.
About three miles in and a couple hours later, I began wondering where the old beaver pond could be. There were three different places we used to camp and Mark hadn’t been old enough to hunt back then. Which of those campsites did he recall and would it be the same one I remembered?
After a while we spotted a beaver pond about 400 yards from the old campsite. Nearby were smooth, weather-beaten poles of a make shift corral someone had built years before. I always enjoyed camping in this spot because it provided a lot of feed and water for the horses and the corral proved to be a handy bonus. This has to be the campsite Mark remembered and we would surely rendezvous shortly.
Jason interrupted my thoughts as he reminded me that we needed a lunch break. We dismounted, tied up the horses and ate the turkey sandwiches Hedy had packed.
Three hours later we still had no sign of Mark and this mountain lacked cell service so we couldn’t communicate. I decided to fire my pistol in the air and wait for a response. We waited. Nothing. Jason wanted to shoot his .22 rifle into a tree to signal his dad, but I squelched that idea. We waited again. Still no reply from Mark. Jason and I grew a little worried. Where could he be?
We decided to ride to the next campsite that Mark might have remembered. It sat about a mile and a half higher up at the top of the basin. Jason and I dismounted again, tied up the horses and started figuring out a plan. We have a family joke that when all else fails, crack open a can of Vienna sausages! So that’s just what we did. We also ate a couple of Jason’s favorite sweet treats, peanut butter cups. Chocolate and peanut butter are great comfort foods! We hung the empty sausage can and candy wrapper from a tree branch. If Mark happened to come this way he would see them and realize we were nearby. No one loves peanut butter cups more than Jason. And, that can of Vienna sausages, well . . . Mark would know.
We mounted the horses and did our best to follow the naturally camouflaged path. After quite a while we realized we’d need to find another route to the top. We picked our way through deadfalls and washed out sections of the old trail. Finally, we decided to turn around and return to the first camp where we ate our lunch.
Along the way, we listened carefully and kept watch for any sign of Mark, hoping we could connect soon. Daylight would disappear in a couple of hours and already the air began cooling off. Our newest plan involved waiting at our first camp until sunset, hoping Mark would find us. At the very least, we could return to the pickup, go home, and connect with Mark sometime the next day. We continued on our way.
Suddenly, we heard shouts. “Hey! Hey! Wait up!” Mark spotted us from the ridge top as he worked his way down. We scrambled toward each other as fast as we could; Mark looked exhausted.
Jason threw his arms around Mark. “Boy, are we glad to see you, Dad! We were starting to get worried. Did you hear Popi shoot his pistol?”
“Yes, but a lot of hunters have pistols so I didn’t think anything about it. Now, if you would have fired your .22 rifle I would have known you guys were here!” Jason squinted his eyes, nodded and flashed me an “I told you so” grin.
“Also, Jason, I knew you guys must be around here somewhere because I found your Vienna sausage can and candy wrapper!” We all laughed. Mark said, “Dad, I sure didn’t remember this camp spot. I’m glad to finally see you guys!” We were relieved to see him too.
Mark said he had stumbled upon the trail that led up the mountain, the one Jason and I had missed. He had quartered the elk and completed four trips back and forth off the steep ridge on top. We hoped we could lead the horses there, load them, and return to this spot before dark because Mark had noticed plenty of bear sign during the day and wanted to protect the meat.
To lighten our trip up the ridge, we left our back- packs with all our stuff at our camp and headed to Mark’s elk in the last light of day. We loaded the meat into the four paniers and picked our way back down the mountain, Jason leading the first horse using the dim light of my cell phone.
We dragged into camp, worn out and hungry, and grabbed our water bottles and headlamps from our backpacks. Since we were still three miles from our pickups we knew we would be spending the night on the mountain.
Jason built a fire while Mark and I unloaded the horses and rubbed them down. Mark whittled off a couple of chunks of elk loin, skewered them on willow sticks and cooked them over the flames. We took stock of our supplies: four damp paniers, two wet and sweaty horse blankets and saddles, two mostly empty backpacks, two packets of instant coffee, and a shiny space blanket that looked like fancy aluminum foil. I realized I’d be awake all night.
Have you ever sat around a campfire on a cold October night, roasting fresh elk loin, talking with your son and grandson about past hunts and future hunting trips, the stars, wind direction, third grade challenges, good horses, the best rifle to own, Covid-19, and how much things and people had changed in the last year and how this mountain had gotten a lot steeper in the past fifteen years?
Jason burrowed into his mom’s jacket and our space blanket and drifted off, while Mark and I took turns chucking dead branches into the fire, sharing memories, and becoming closer than we had been in years. Some little things, like a candy bar wrapper and empty aluminum can weren’t really little things at all.
