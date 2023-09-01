S&B Quilters’ Guild will be sponsoring a trunk show by Patrick Lose on Saturday, September 9, 2023, starting at 10 am, at Memorial Hall, 175 1st Street, Hotchkiss, CO.
A renaissance man by the very definition, Patrick Lose has spent his entire professional career being creative in one medium or another. An accomplished actor, singer, artist, illustrator, award-winning costume designer, author, fabric designer, pattern designer and outside-of-the-box quilter, Patrick is always looking for new ways to inspire and bring color to the world around him. "When I sit down to doodle at the drawing board, I never know what one of my designs might become.” Whether it's unique fabric prints, quilts, clothing, stationery products, or home decor, he enjoys creating it all.
Patrick is well-known for his playful novelty designs and colorful trendsetting basics, which he's created during the 30 years he’s spent designing cotton fabric collections for the industry's leading companies and lately for his company, Patrick Lose Fabrics. As an author of dozens of quilting and crafting publications, Patrick generously shares so many of his creative endeavors. Revered by quilters for his unique method of mixing traditional piecing with contemporary applique techniques, he focuses on creating a variety that attracts quilters of all ages and styles.
The trunk show is open to everyone, and the cost is $5 for non-S&B Quilters’ Guild members.
For more info about the trunk show or about S&B Quilters’ Guild, see our website at sandbquiltersguild.com.
