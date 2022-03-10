Patsy Louise Davis (Harper)
June 9, 1973 - February 28, 2022
Patsy Louise Davis passed away peacefully, the evening of Feb 28th, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. She was born June 9th, 1973 in Delta, CO. She is survived by her mom Sue Harper, husband Seth Davis, son Quintin Davis, older brother Jimmy Harper and his wife Kami Harper, older sister Christina Varanai and her husband Mike Varanai, and younger brother Darrel Harper and his wife Veronica Harper, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dad, Darrel Harper Sr.. She faced many challenges with her health and she was so strong. She was so funny, had a big smile and loved to have fun. She loved her family. She loved to play poker and bingo and loved going fishing with her husband and son. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March12, 2022 from 11am-5pm at 511 E 10th St., Delta. Friends and Family please join us for Shared Stories, Games and Food. We will miss her so very much! Loved by many forgotten by none.
