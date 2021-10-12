This is an initiated amendment to the Colorado Revised Statutes which raises the tax rate on marijuana sales by 5% and diverting School Trust Lands revenue to raise an estimated $137,600,000; funds will be applied to programs outside of public schools for after school enrichment and support.
Background
• Proposition 119 will create the Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress (LEAP) Program to provide out-of-school learning and enrichment opportunities to eligible children between 5 and 17 years of age. The program favors low-income families.
• Parents will choose which program their children will attend, but the payments will go directly to the providers.
• The LEAP Program will be primarily funded with a phased sales tax increase on retail marijuana and marijuana products from the current 15% rate to 20% in 2024.
• The Colorado Learning Authority will be established as a new state agency, independent from oversight by the State Board of Education and the Colorado Department of Education, with a board of directors appointed by the governor.
Those in favor say:
• LEAP helps close the gap between families that can afford enrichment opportunities for students and those who cannot. The program is a step toward closing the gap between families who can afford to provide enrichment opportunities for their children and those who cannot.
• LEAP supports education needs of low-income students. This support will help make up for the loss in recent years of programs, such as music, visual and performing arts, and career and technical education.
• LEAP creates opportunities for teachers to earn money as program providers.
Those opposed say:
• Proposition 119 allows public money to be directed to private out-of-school service providers instead of investing it directly into public schools to restore previously cut program and providing additional learning opportunities for students. Public dollars set aside for education are needed to support the public education system.
• Although the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to and increased the learning gap between low-income students and their middle- and high-income peers, there is no requirement for parents to choose academic subject tutoring as the LEAP enrichment program.
• LEAP may not help address the lack of providers in rural communities.
• This initiative with an independent board establishes programs that compete with public schools.
• Because sales taxes are regressive, increased marijuana sales taxes will be paid disproportionately by low-income individuals.
• Increasing the sales tax on marijuana will further increase the gap in prices between legal marijuana and black-market marijuana, pushing more individuals into the black market and hurting legitimate retail marijuana businesses.
