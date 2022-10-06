This proposed statute would lower the income tax rate for all Colorado taxpayers.
Major Provisions
• Amends Colorado statutes to permanently reduce both the individual and corporate income tax rates from 4.55% to 4.40%.
Background:
Current Colorado law by statute, C.R.S. 39-22-104 (1.7) and C.R.S. 39-22-301 (1)(d)(I), imposes a flat rate income tax on the federal taxable income of all taxpayers, both individuals and corporations, regardless of the amount of income. Historically, that rate was 5.00 percent until 1998; 4.75 percent in 1999; and 4.63 percent from 2000 to 2019. A flat income tax takes a fixed share of income, regardless of how large or small the income is. Colorado has a flat income tax, currently taking 4.55% of the adjusted federal taxable income, whether that income is ten thousand dollars or ten million dollars.
In 2020, a ballot initiative was passed by Colorado voters to reduce the flat rate income tax from 4.63 percent to the current level of 4.55 percent. This measure, if passed, will reduce the flat rate in 2022 and future years from 4.55 percent to 4.40 percent.
Collection of state income taxes provides the greater portion of the state’s General Fund. Other portions of the General Fund are from sales taxes, cash funds from fees for government services to be spent on particular programs such as transportation, and federal government funds for such assistance programs as K-12 education and health care.
Spending from the General Fund pays for state government operations such as education, human services, health care, and corrections. A decrease in the rate for collection of income taxes from 4.55 percent to 4.40 percent may reduce the amount of money available to pay for state government operations.
A Colorado Constitutional provision known as The Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR) sets an annual revenue limit for the state requiring money collected over the limit to be returned to taxpayers, Money returned to taxpayers is known as the TABOR refund. The state may spend or save tax collections under the limit. In years when the state collects revenues less than the Constitutional TABOR revenue limit, this measure will reduce the amount of money available to pay for state government operations. In years when the state collects money above the TABOR limit, this measure will reduce the amount returned to taxpayers as a TABOR refund.
Those in favor say:
1. This proposal constitutes a modest income tax cut for all taxpayers, from 4.55% to 4.40%. Everyone who pays income taxes will receive the exact same tax rate cut of 0.15%.
2. Coloradans face the fastest increase in prices in over 40 years. Rising costs are strangling household budgets and reducing our standard of living. This measure would allow Coloradans to keep more of their hard-earned money, helping them cope with this record inflation.
3. Lowering taxes is one of the main ways Colorado can attract businesses, entrepreneurs, and job creators to the state, adding resiliency to the state’s economy at a time of record inflation and a high risk of impending economic recession.
4. The state of Colorado has created and collected numerous fees on Coloradans in recent years. This tax cut will give taxpayers back a portion of the imposed fees.
Those opposed say:
1. Most of the measure’s benefits will go to a small population of wealthy taxpayers including corporations. Almost half of the proposed tax cut would go to tax filers making over $200,000 a year. A Coloradan making $50,000 annually would see a $75 tax cut. A Coloradan making $250,000 would see a $375 tax break, while a taxpayer earning $1 million annually would see a $1,400 tax break.
2. According to estimates, this measure would reduce the state General Fund nearly $400 million – or over 3 percent of the current General Fund budget. That is equivalent to almost half of the budget for the entire Department of Corrections. In addition to cuts throughout the budget, significant cuts would be made to education and other programs.
3. Colorado is in the midst of historic rebates, but those do not last forever. Putting permanent income tax cuts in place means that, when a recession hits, Colorado will have to make significant cuts to programs like public safety, wildfire mitigation, health care, and education to balance our budget.
