This proposed statute would legalize the use of certain psychedelic substances for medicinal purposes.
Major Provisions:
• Allows regulated access to natural psychedelic medicines for adults 21 and older that show promise in treating mental health conditions;
• Allows the use of psychedelic mushrooms at licensed facilities;
• Creates a regulated therapy system so adults could access natural psychedelic therapy in licensed healing centers;
• Develops and promotes public education about the use of natural medicines;
• Removes criminal penalties for personal use and possession of natural psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 years and older;
• Establishes a Natural Medicine Advisory Board; and
• Prohibits the sale of psychedelic drugs for recreational use.
Background:
This measure would allow individuals 21 and older to use five specific types of psychedelic substances. These substances can alter someone’s consciousness, mood or awareness of their surroundings. All of the substances referred to in the measure are currently listed as Schedule 1 controlled substances. A Schedule 1 controlled substance is currently defined as a drug with no accepted value for medical use or which has the potential for abuse.
Currently, research is being conducted on the medical benefits of psychedelic mushroom and other psychedelic substances for treating depression, trauma, addiction, anxiety, or other challenging mental health conditions. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has designated psychedelic mushrooms as a breakthrough therapy for treating depression. This designation is used to speed up the research, development and review when it appears that it may have significant benefits for existing treatments.
Those in favor say:
1. Veterans suffering from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and those who face a terminal diagnosis have found therapies with natural medicines work where others have failed. The Natural Medicine Health Act (NMHA) is designed to create safe access to natural medicines for veterans, survivors of trauma, people facing a terminal illness, as well as any adult who can safely benefit from access to natural medicines.
2. Natural medicines show so much promise that the FDA recently granted psilocybin a “breakthrough therapy” designation for depression, meaning that natural psychedelic therapy may demonstrate substantial improvement over what’s currently available.
3. Research from institutions such as Johns Hopkins, UCLA, and NYU indicate that some natural psychedelic therapies can be effective in treating PTSD, depression, anxiety, and addiction — offering healing instead of a lifetime of sometimes daily, debilitating medication.
Those opposed say:
1. Setting up a regulated program is going too far, too soon. We should trust the FDA to make these drugs available when they have done more studies to show that they are safe and effective.
2. This measure would allow the use of a drug that has been illegal for 50 years. By decriminalizing personal use, the black market may expand and provide access to those underage or expose people to drugs that may be tainted with some other substance.
3. Currently, there are no approved therapies for using psychedelic mushrooms or psychedelic therapies. Proposing a regulated program for use of these substances may lead some to believe that it has been approved by the FDA which is not yet the case.
