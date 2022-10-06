This proposed statute would set aside existing revenue for affordable housing programs.
Major Provisions:
• Dedicates a portion of revenues (one tenth of one percent) from existing income tax revenues for affordable housing programs;
• Exempts that money from the state’s revenue limits making a voter-approved change to the TABOR spending limit; and
• Establishes eligible uses for this money.
Background:
In Colorado and across the United States, access to safe and affordable housing is a challenge for low-income families when home prices continue to rise. Colorado has experienced an increase in the homeless population and an increase in the cost of housing – both in rental prices and in for-sale homes on the market. Affordable housing is being discussed in cities and counties across the state.
This proposal defines affordable housing as that based on income and on housing costs. In general, a renter’s income for affordable housing would be at 60% of the median income of the area where they live. A homeowner would be making 100% of the area’s median income. Eligible monies for this program would be dispersed by DOLA (Department of Local Affairs) and OEDIT (Office of Economic Development and International Trade).
The measure would designate about two percent of existing income tax revenue to housing. It makes a voter-approved change to the state TABOR spending limit. This proposal does not increase taxes. In TABOR refund years (state revenue exceeds the spending limit), it would reduce the TABOR refund, by $300 million or less in 2023-24, without affecting other General Fund spending. In years without TABOR refunds, money for housing would come from the General Fund.
Currently, the state of Colorado allocates funding to communities to address housing, vouchers for rentals, homelessness, etc. Since 2021, the state has allocated over $1.2 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). for affordable housing and services that address housing insecurity, lack of affordable and workforce housing, or homelessness. These are one-time funds that will be spent over the next several years specifically on: emergency rental assistance; homeowner mortgage assistance; tax credits for developers; housing and infrastructure; and other housing solutions.
Those in favor say:
1. This measure proposes a sustainable source of funds to address housing needs for individuals and families across the income spectrum.in Colorado. It is nearly impossible for Colorado’s lowest wage earners to afford their housing without being cost burdened.
2. This proposal is a comprehensive housing program designed to permanently fund affordable housing across the state through financing, and to create incentives for local governments to achieve meaningful growth in affordable housing.
3. To create new affordable housing and to preserve existing stock, developers need access to land, responsive zoning, and appropriate financing. This measure would not increase taxes to meet the goals of this proposal.
Those opposed say:
1. The measure would set aside a tenth of a percent of income taxes the state is already collecting to be used for affordable housing. It would also have the effect of reducing TABOR refunds by the same amount, meaning it would eventually be a cost to taxpayers.
2. This proposal does not address the existing causes that lead to homelessness and unaffordable housing. It would be better for the free market to deal with the issue.
3. One billion for affordable housing has been funded by the state through the federal stimulus program in recent years. This is a duplication of services.
