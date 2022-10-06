This statutory proposal allows an increase the number of retail liquor store licenses.
Major Provisions:
• Allows a gradual increase over time in the number of liquor licenses that can be issued to the owner of a retail liquor store for additional locations; and
• Enables owner of a retail liquor store to hold an unlimited number of retail liquor store licenses on or after January 1, 2037.
Background:
Under current law, liquor-licensed drugstores (grocery stores with a pharmacy that sell beer, wine, and spirits) can hold eight licenses. This number increases every five years until January 1, 2037, when the owner of a liquor-licensed drugstore can hold an unlimited number of licenses.
Under current law, retail liquor stores are limited to three locations per licensee, with four locations allowed beginning in 2027. This proposed amendment would allow retail liquor stores to hold as many licenses as liquor-licensed drugstores.
Those in favor say:
This measure corrects a long-term competitive disadvantage between retail liquor stores and large grocery chains.
Those opposed say:
Large retail liquor chains do not need the same number of licenses as grocery stores to compete effectively against them. Proposition 124 creates a disadvantage for small, locally owned liquor stores that may not have the capacity or desire to expand, and benefits large retail liquor store chains that have more resources.
