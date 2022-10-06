This statutory proposal would allow the expansion of retail sale of alcohol beverages
Major Provisions:
• Creates a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license to allow grocery stores, convenience stores, and other businesses that are licensed to sell beer to also sell wine and conduct wine tastings.
Background:
The legislature made a number of changes to laws regarding the sale of alcohol. The new laws allowed for the sale of full strength beer in grocery stores and convenience stores. Those stores had previously been allowed to sell 3.2 beer. Additional locations were permitted to sell beer at that time.
Current operational restrictions include: may not sell alcohol to those under 21 years of age; may not sell alcohol between midnight and 8:00 am; employees handling alcohol must be 18 years of age.
The proposal would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell wine in addition to beer.
Those in favor say:
1. Consumers want the convenience of buying wine with groceries. This proposal will allow adults to buy wine in grocery and convenience stores just as they do now with beer.
Those opposed say:
1. This proposal creates a disadvantage for small, locally owned liquor stores that may not have the capacity or desire to expand, and benefits large national grocery and convenience store chains that have more resources.
