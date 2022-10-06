This statutory proposal would allow for a third-party delivery of alcohol beverages.
Major Provisions
• Allows retailers licensed for the sale of alcohol beverages for on-premises or off-premises consumption to deliver alcohol beverages to its customers through its own employees, through a qualified independent contractor, or through a third-party delivery service that holds a delivery service permit; and
• Allows permanent takeout and delivery of alcohol from bars and restaurants which is currently scheduled for repeal in 2025.
Background:
Under current law, liquor-licensed businesses that deliver alcohol to their customers must use their own employees who are 21 years of age or older. This measure will allow liquor-licensed businesses to contract with third-party companies, such as grocery and meal delivery services, to deliver alcohol to their customers.
Those in favor say:
The delivery of groceries and restaurant meals has become a convenience that Coloradans expect and continue to use. Allowing third-party delivery services to deliver alcohol will let many more stores and restaurants provide this service to their customers.
Those opposed say:
This proposal does not have the safeguards available in a physical store or restaurant that ensure alcohol is not sold to minors. Under current law, retail liquor licensees who make deliveries using their own employees are liable for any violation. Under this measure, retailers are not liable once alcohol leaves their premises, and enforcement of third-party alcohol delivery laws is expected to be more difficult.
