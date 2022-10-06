This is a referred proposal from the legislature to amend the statutes to provide meals for all public school students in Colorado.
Major Provisions:
• Creates a program that provides free healthy breakfasts and lunches for all public school students in Colorado where participating school food authorities (SFA) serve and participate in the national school lunch program or national school breakfast program; and
• Funds the program by increasing taxes on households who earn more than $300,000; and from federal funds designated for school meals.
Background:
At the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture authorized universal free meals for school students as one way to combat the widespread food insecurity that many households were experiencing. The two-year federal program required the US Congress to renew it to continue. Congress chose not to renew it, causing the program to expire at the end of the 2022 school year.
It has been reported that Colorado schools served more than 1.3 million more school meals in October 2021 than in pre-pandemic October 2019, an increase district officials attribute to the expanded free meals program. For the current school year, school meals are paid for with state and federal funds plus payments from families according to a student’s family income.
The proposal creates a Department of Healthy Meals in the Colorado Department of Education in the Office of School Nutrition and would provide reimbursements to School Food Authorities (SFA) that choose to participate in the program. It provides eligibility to the School Food Authorities for funding to increase the wages or provide stipends for the food staff. The SFA will be eligible for a grant to pay for food purchasing, technical assistance, and education. Each participating SFA is required to create a parent and student committee to advise the local SFA on food purchasing.
The measure provides food for the program should be grown, raised, or processed in Colorado.
Every two years beginning in 2024 the Colorado Department of Education will submit a report to the state legislature on the school meal program. The independent report will examine the financial and performance success of the program.
Those in favor say:
1. Research on child hunger has found that children who are not adequately fed have lower grades, display behavioral problems in school, and tend to have more emotional, mental, and physical health problems than children who are not hungry. This program combats these problems by making sure every child in school has at least one meal per day.
2. The impacts of higher costs of living impacts many families. Their family income can cause stress with the decision of whether to pay for school lunches or other expenses. Many families, who have incomes slightly above the federal requirements, do not qualify for the current federal free lunch program. This proposal which provides school breakfasts and lunches will help to relieve the pressure of the increases in the cost of living.
3. Students who receive meals from the current federal free lunch program are embarrassed because of the stigma and shame of being singled out. Sometimes children’s families do not have available funds to pay for school lunches and run up school meal debt. All students will receive healthy and nutritionally balanced breakfasts and lunches in school. There will be no reason for children to be embarrassed or to skip school meals.
Those opposed say:
1. This measure raises taxes on some households at a time when inflation is high and the cost of living is increasing. Higher taxes mean that those taxpayers will have less money to save or invest in the economy. Those additional tax dollars should be used by individuals and families in the way they see fit.
2. The state should not pay to feed children whose families can afford to purchase a school meal or bring food from home. Feeding your own children should be the role and responsibility of the parents or caregivers, not the government. The measure will continue state funding, resources, and oversight for a program that is not needed by all students.
3. Colorado schools are underfunded. If voters want to increase taxes to help students, it would be better to give local districts this new money to use how the school district believes best serves their students.
