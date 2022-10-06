This is a referred statute from the legislature to add a tax table to citizen initiative petitions and to the ballot.
Major Provisions:
• Adds a tax table to citizen initiative petitions and to the ballot for proposals that increase or decrease the state income tax, and requires that a fiscal impact statement be added in the ballot title.
Background:
If this referred measure passes, the title of a ballot initiative changing the income tax rate would include a table showing the resulting dollar change in income tax for eight different income groups.
The impact statement would be in the form of a table showing, by eight different income categories, the current average income tax owed in each category, the average income tax paid in each category if the measure passes, and the difference between average tax owed before and after the rate change. The table would also appear in the initial fiscal impact statement prepared by the nonpartisan Director of Research of the Legislative Council.
Currently this information is found in the ‘Blue Book’ (ballot information booklet). There is no requirement that this information be placed on petitions for initiatives or on the ballot.
Those in favor say:
1. The table with impacts on tax owed by income allows voters to clearly understand how an income tax increase or decrease will affect them and their families when deciding whether or not to sign a petition or to approve or deny a measure.
2. This measure will make Coloradans more informed voters, and elections more transparent.
Those opposed say:
1. Including the table of impacts of the tax rate change would make ballot titles, and thus ballots, too long, costly, and cumbersome. Voters can already access similar information in the Blue Book.
