The following questionnaire was sent to each 2022 candidate in an attempt to keep voters informed of their policies. Here are their answers:
- What qualifications do you feel you possess which makes you more qualified than others running for your position?
Mike Lane - The most significant qualification that I have, that my opponent does not, is that I am a current Delta County Commissioner and have served in this position since January of 2019. I was born in raised in Delta and have lived here most of my life. Before being elected as a Delta County Commissioner in November of 2018, I enjoyed a varied background from the Agriculture and Banking industries to the Oil & Gas field. I have also been a small business owner. Throughout my career I have always been involved with customer service and satisfaction; I take pride in actively listening to others and addressing their concerns as best as I can.
Dick Gilmore - My salient strength lies in communication…listening, understanding, and explaining to others. I earned a Master’s Degree in counseling and my primary career was as a pharmaceutical rep for DuPont. My job was to explain scientific studies to physicians including cardiologists and neurologists. I will bring clearer communication between the BoCC and the public.
2. If you are elected to this office for the next term, what do you hope to accomplish during the length of your position?
Mike Lane -If I am elected for a 2nd term as Delta County Commissioner, my biggest hope is to continue to build on the accomplishments that have been achieved over the past 4 years, such as road improvements throughout the county, and significant support for our business community via grants during the pandemic. I will also continue to work hard to preserve Western Colorado water “staying” in Western Colorado by my participation in the regional Water and Land committee. I will also continue foster strong relationships with our regional and community partners.
Dick Gilmore - It is vital that this county seize opportunities that benefit all citizens. The rejection of the Garnet Mesa Solar project last March was a stunning example of county leadership clinging to the past. I promise to fairly evaluate proposals that come before the board and approve those that meet all county requirements and benefit our 30,000 residents.
3. Delta County is one of the poorer counties in the state of Colorado. How do you hope to improve the standard of living for our residents?
Mike Lane - I wholeheartedly disagree with the statement that Delta County is the poorest county in Colorado, that is not a fact. I recognize that mental health services need to be supported, and readily available to residents; I will continue to push for that. Illegal drugs are diminishing the standard of living; I will continue to support Law Enforcement and their justifiable sentencing for the criminal element and will continue to support victims of violence. I will also continue to do all that I can to advocate for more affordable housing.
Dick Gilmore - While Delta County doesn’t make the list of 10 poorest counties in the state it certainly has a lower standard of living than counties on the front range and we can’t expect to improve the situation all by ourselves. Leadership must be ready to take advantage of state and federal programs such as those contained in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act to pump up our economy.
4. Do you have plans to offer economic benefits for new or expanding businesses? What would that look like?
Mike Lane - Delta County is the biggest financial supporter of One Delta County, An Economic Alliance, whose mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance Delta County’s economic base. Delta County has areas that have been identified as an Opportunity Zone, which provide tax incentives to new businesses that fit the criteria of an Opportunity Zone. I absolutely support new businesses and expansion of existing businesses and would be open to additional tax incentives for new businesses who don’t compete with an already existing business.
Dick Gilmore -A major function of the county Commissioners is to approve applications for new business development and expansion. There is often loud objection from neighbors to any change in “my backyard”. The task of the BoCC in such cases is to evaluate what is the greater good and explain decisions to the public.
5. What past experiences do you feel have provided you with the necessary qualifications to fulfil this position?
Mike Lane - In addition to actively serving as a current Delta County Commissioner, I feel that my previous roles in working with people have contributed to my ability to bring satisfactory resolutions to issues or problems. As previous small business owner, I have a heightened sense of awareness for conducting business in a fiscally responsible manner, which is why Delta County’s annual budgeting process is so vital in the success of Delta County—which I take very seriously.
Dick Gilmore -My most applicable experience was the three years I served on the Delta County Planning Commission. That gave me a lot of insight into how the county functions and how it can improve. I am a volunteer by nature with a desire to help others. I am the local coordinator of the AARP Tax Aide program at the Delta Senior Center where we prepare 400 free tax returns per year for those who can’t afford to pay for the service. I am also a commissioner on the 7th Judicial District, Judicial Performance Commission tasked with the evaluation of judges prior to elections.
6. Agriculture is the third highest contributor to Delta County’s economic GRP with over $67 million in products sold. Many rural communities across Colorado and the west are experiencing an influx of people moving to these regions which is resulting in valuable agricultural land being taken out of agricultural production and being developed for housing or energy production. What is your position on this phenomenon? How will you safeguard Delta County’s productive farm and ranch lands from over-development for such things?
Mike Lane - A great deal of Delta County residents depend on farms and ranches for their livelihood. Agriculture related businesses serve multiple industries’ needs and generate jobs. The question is, should government protect agricultural lands from development? If an agricultural operation sees an additional source of income to keep their operation going, should local government take that opportunity away? Most of the houses on ag land have been subdivided and split off throughout the years to provide housing for numerous families to move to or stay in Delta County. Unfortunately, some of those very same people want to stop others from moving to Delta County. They also want to stop multi-use on government and private land from agricultural operations—people can’t have it both ways. I would, however, advise energy operations to locate on non-ag land.
Dick Gilmore - I’m not sure I have ever heard the term “overdevelopment” used in conjunction with Delta County. Perhaps the questioner was thinking of reckless development which has had traumatic results in some rural areas of the state. Fortunately, here in Delta County the Planning Commission, BoCC and staff have formulated a Master Plan and Land Use Regulations which set guidelines and procedures for the approval of any new development. Consideration of a proposal’s effect on ag land is a primary concern. A perfect example is the Garnet Mesa Solar project which was carefully designed to preserve the grazing land beneath the panels.
