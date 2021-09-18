The Delta Health Volunteers are excited to announce the opening of the newly revamped volunteer gift shop, located in the main lobby of the hospital. From coffee mugs and notebooks to jewelry and candles – there’s a unique gift for everyone.
“We are thrilled to share the new and improved gift shop with our patients, employees and the community,” said Kaitlyn Jones, Foundation Executive Director and Volunteer Liaison. “We know how important it is for patients to have a gift shop where they can find something meaningful to celebrate the birth of a new baby or to wish someone a speedy recovery after surgery.”
The volunteer program at Delta Health is quickly embarking on its 50th anniversary serving the hospital and community and has gone through many changes over the past year due to the pandemic. Despite all of the challenges, the group is hopeful about the future and is looking forward to growing by recruiting new members.
To join their organization. To apply, please contact Kaitlyn Jones by calling 970.399.2610 or email kejones@deltahospital.org. You can also learn more online at deltahealthco.org/volunteers/.
In addition to the gift shop revamp, the volunteers have transitioned from the pink smocks of the “Pink Ladies,” to a blue smock with the new Delta Health logo imprint.
In 2020 alone, volunteer hours were 3,626.25 and saved the hospital over $72,000. From greeting patients at the concierge desk to delivering supplies to hospital departments, the volunteers are integral to Delta Health.
To learn more about the volunteers or to apply, visit deltahealthco.org/volunteers/.
###
About Delta Health – Delta Health (DH) is a nonprofit, county-wide healthcare system with a 49-bed hospital and at locations throughout the southwestern region of Colorado. DH’s mission is to inspire hope in a healing environment by providing remarkable care. Established in 1913, Delta County Memorial Hospital, now doing business as Delta Health, has been serving the region for over 100 years. DH continues to provide compassionate, quality healthcare that the community can trust. For more information go to deltahealthco.org, like our Facebook page and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @DeltaHealthCo.
