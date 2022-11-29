Almond Cherry Cookies

What You’ll Need
1 cup butter
1-1/2 cups confectioner’s sugar
1 egg, well beaten
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
Maraschino cherries
What You’ll Do
Cream together butter and sugar. Add egg and extracts and beat well. Add the dry ingredients and mix well. Cover and chill for 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Form small balls and place on a cookie sheet. Bake for 10 - 12 minutes, smaller balls may only take 8 minutes.
Dry maraschino cherries with a paper towel and slice in half. When cookies are done, place a cherry on each cookie and move to cooling rack.
Makes 40 cookies.
