Ann’s Apple Cake

Ann’s Apple Cake entered by Shonda Hostetler of Hotchkiss.

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

What You’ll Need

3 eggs

1-3/4 cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 cups peeled, thinly sliced apples 

Powdered sugar for dusting

Filling Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

What You’ll Do

Preheat oven to 350º. Grease 9x13 baking pan.

In a large bowl, beat together eggs, sugar and oil until light and fluffy. Stir in flour, cinnamon, salt, and baking soda.

Gently fold in apples. Transfer mixture to

baking pan. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar while warm.