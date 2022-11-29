What You’ll Need
1 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese
3/4 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons peanut butter
What You’ll Do
Beat cream cheese until smooth. Add brown sugar, vanilla, and peanut butter. Serve with apple slices.
