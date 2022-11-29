Apple Fritter Bread

What You’ll Need
1-1/4 cups finely chopped, peeled tart cooking apples,
such as Granny Smith
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1-1/2 cups (180 g) all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoons salt
1 cup granualted sugar
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Sour Cream Icing
3 tablespoons sour cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 cup powdered sugar
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8x4-inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl combine apples, brown sugar and cinnamon. In another medium bowl
combine flour, baking powder and salt.
In a large bowl beat sugar and butter until
combined. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Beat in milk and vanilla. Add flour mixture, stir just until
combined.
Transfer half of batter to prepared pan. Add half of apple mixture. Spread remaining batter evenly over the apples in the pan. Top with remaining apple mixture. Lightly pat apples into batter. Use a table knife to swirl apples into batter.
Bake about 1 hour or until a toothpick comes out clean. (If necessary, to prevent overbrowning, cover loosely with foil the last 10 minutes.) Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan. When completely cool, drizzle with sour cream icing
before slicing and serving. Makes 1 loaf (10 slices).
Sour Cream Icing
In a bowl combine sour cream, vanilla, and powdered sugar. If necessary, stir in milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, to reach drizzling
consistency.
