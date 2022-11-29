Apple Fritter Bread

Second place bread entered by Tincy von Atzingen of Cedaredge.

 

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

What You’ll Need

1-1/4 cups finely chopped, peeled tart cooking apples,

     such as Granny Smith

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1-1/2 cups (180 g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoons salt

1 cup granualted sugar

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Sour Cream Icing

3 tablespoons sour cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup powdered sugar

What You’ll Do

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8x4-inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl combine apples, brown sugar and cinnamon. In another medium bowl

combine flour, baking powder and salt.

In a large bowl beat sugar and butter until

combined. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Beat in milk and vanilla. Add flour mixture, stir just until

combined.

Transfer half of batter to prepared pan. Add half of apple mixture. Spread remaining batter evenly over the apples in the pan. Top with remaining apple mixture. Lightly pat apples into batter. Use a table knife to swirl apples into batter.

Bake about 1 hour or until a toothpick comes out clean. (If necessary, to prevent overbrowning, cover loosely with foil the last 10 minutes.) Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan. When completely cool, drizzle with sour cream icing

before slicing and serving. Makes 1 loaf (10 slices).

Sour Cream Icing

In a bowl combine sour cream, vanilla, and powdered sugar. If necessary, stir in milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, to reach drizzling

consistency.