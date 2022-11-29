Apple Pie Squares

What You’ll Need
2 cups pastry flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
2 egg yolks
1/2 cup water
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup Crisco
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Glaze Ingredients
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon milk
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
What You’ll Do
Mix dry ingredients and Crisco by hand like pie dough, making crumbs. Mix wet ingredients in a bowl. Slowly pour wet ingredients over the top of dry ingredients. Use a fork to mix it in.
Roll out 1/2 of the dough very thinly on a well-floured surface, or spread 1/2 of the dough in a jelly-roll pan.
Cut up 10 baking apples into a bowl. Sprinkle with 3/4 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp salt, and 3 tbsp flour. Spread the apples on the dough in the jellyroll pan. Cut 3 to 4 tbsp of butter, sprinkle around apples and top with some cinnamon.
Roll out the last of the dough very thinly. Use a long cake spatula to help lift it up and off the floured surface. Place on top of apples.
Bake 350 degrees, like an apple pie, until bubbly and golden. Make the glaze and use a spoon to drizzle it on the top crust while the pie is still warm. Cut into squares. Eat fresh, do not store in a tight box or covered.
