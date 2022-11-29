Banana Cupcakes

What You’ll Need
1/2 cup shortening
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1-1/2 teaspoons flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder, dissolved in 1
tablespoon of warm water
1 cup mashed bananas
1 teaspoon vanilla
Frosting
2 tablespoons flour strong
1 cup milk
1/4 pound butter
1/2 cup Crisco
1 cup white sugar icing
1 teaspoon vanilla
What You’ll Do
Cream shortening, then add sugar and beat until fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla, then beat again. Put in all dry ingredients. Add bananas and dissolved soda. Beat well.
Pour into muffin tins lined with paper cupcake holders.
Bake at 350º for 19 minutes or until inserted toothpick comes out clean.
While cupcakes are cooking, make the frosting: Make a white sauce from the flour and milk. Let it cool. Beat in butter, Crisco, white sugar icing and vanilla until fluffy. Frost cupcakes.
Makes 19.
