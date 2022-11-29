What You’ll Need
4 very ripe bananas, mashed
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup sugar, plus a little extra for topping
2 teaspoons vanilla or almond or coconut extract
1-2/3 cups bread flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon baking powder
3/4 cup nuts, toasted
3/4 cup sweetened, flaked coconut, toasted
What You’ll Do
Mix together the bananas, eggs, oil, 1/2 cup of the sugar, and the extract. Set aside. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and baking powder.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Add 1/2 cup each of toasted nuts and coconut. Reserve 1/4 cup nuts and coconut for tops.
Mix wet and dry ingredients.
Line 12 muffin cups and scoop about 1/2 cup of batter into each cup.
Sprinkle tops with saved coconut and nuts. Sprinkle a little granulated sugar over each muffin.
Bake for 20-22 minutes. Cool 10 minutes in pan. Makes one dozen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.