Banana Macadamia Nut Coconut Muffins

Banana Macadamia Nut Coconut Muffins entered by Donnie Carr of Cedaredge.

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

What You’ll Need

4 very ripe bananas, mashed

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup sugar, plus a little extra for topping

2 teaspoons vanilla or almond or coconut extract

1-2/3 cups bread flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon baking powder

3/4 cup nuts, toasted

3/4 cup sweetened, flaked coconut, toasted

What You’ll Do

Mix together the bananas, eggs, oil, 1/2 cup of the sugar, and the extract. Set aside. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and baking powder.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Add 1/2 cup each of toasted nuts and coconut. Reserve 1/4 cup nuts and coconut for tops.

Mix wet and dry ingredients.

Line 12 muffin cups and scoop about 1/2 cup of batter into each cup.

Sprinkle tops with saved coconut and nuts. Sprinkle a little granulated sugar over each muffin.

Bake for 20-22 minutes. Cool 10 minutes in pan. Makes one dozen.