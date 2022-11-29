Banana Macadamia Nut Coconut Muffins

Banana Macadamia Nut Coconut Muffins entered by Donnie Carr of Cedaredge.

 Photo by Baylee Anderson, Baylee Dawn Photography

What You’ll Need

4 very ripe bananas, mashed

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/3 cup veggie oil

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla or almond or coconut extract

Mix above ingredients and set aside.

In another bowl mix dry ingredients:

1-2/3 cups bread flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 tabelspoon baking powder

Whisk together dry ingredients and set aside.

What You’ll Do

Adds nut and coconut 1/2 cup each (toasted). Save 1/4 cup nuts/coconut for tops.

Mix wet and dry ingredients.

Preheat oven to 425º. Line 12 muffin cups and scoop abouve 1/2 cup into each cup.

Sprinkle tops with saved coconut nuts. Sprinkle a little granulated sugar over each muffin.

Bake for 20-22 minutes. Cool 10 minutes in pan. Makes one dozen.