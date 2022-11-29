Banana Macadamia Nut Coconut Muffins

What You’ll Need
4 very ripe bananas, mashed
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/3 cup veggie oil
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla or almond or coconut extract
Mix above ingredients and set aside.
In another bowl mix dry ingredients:
1-2/3 cups bread flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 tabelspoon baking powder
Whisk together dry ingredients and set aside.
What You’ll Do
Adds nut and coconut 1/2 cup each (toasted). Save 1/4 cup nuts/coconut for tops.
Mix wet and dry ingredients.
Preheat oven to 425º. Line 12 muffin cups and scoop abouve 1/2 cup into each cup.
Sprinkle tops with saved coconut nuts. Sprinkle a little granulated sugar over each muffin.
Bake for 20-22 minutes. Cool 10 minutes in pan. Makes one dozen.
