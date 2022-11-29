Blueberry Crumb Muffins

What You’ll Need
Dry Ingredients
1 cup Teff flour
1/2 cup sorghum flour
1/2 cup potato starch
1/2 cup tapioca starch
1/2 teaspoon Xanthum gum
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Wet Ingredients
3/4 cup coconut oil
1/3 cup sugar
1/3 cup raw organic honey
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup organic applesauce mixed with 1/2 teaspoon
baking powder
2/3 cup warm water
1 cup frozen or fresh organic blueberries
Crumble Topping
1/3 cup packed organic brown sugar
2 tablespoons brown rice flour
2 tablespoons potato starch
1/4 cup crisp rice cereal
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
3 tablespoons melted coconut oil
What You’ll Do
In a meduim bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. Set aside.
In stand mixer, blend wet ingredients, except water until combined.
Slowly add dry ingredients to the wet, and mix on low until mostly incorporated. Add warm water, a little at a time, until dough is moist and thick, but still capable of being “poured” in to muffin cups. It is ok if you don’t use all the water, or if you need to add a touch more.
Fold in blueberries.
Mix crumble topping in a small bowl with a fork until crumbly.
Scoop muffin batter into greased or paper-lined muffin pans.
Add about 1 teaspoon of topping to each muffin, spread evenly.
Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.
