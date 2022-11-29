Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

What You’ll Need
1-1/4 cups butter
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2-3/4 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 to 2-1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
What You’ll Do
Brown 1-1/4 cups butter in a medium-large saucepan, stirring constantly over medium-high heat until you reach a deep honey color. Remove from heat and pour into your mixing bowl. Cool butter in fridge or freezer until room temperature consistency. You want your butter to be solid. If you use it while it’s still liquid, your cookies will be flat.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease baking sheets with cooking spray, or line with silicone baking mats or parchment paper.
Once butter has set up, cream together butter and both sugars for 1 minute. Add in eggs and vanilla for an additional 2 - 3 minutes until the mixture is pale and fluffy. Make sure you get all those toasty brown bits at the bottom of your brown butter.
Add in flour, baking soda and salt. Only mix the dry ingredients in until just barely combined. Over-mixing will make the cookies tough. Stir in chocolate chips.
Divide dough into 1/4 cup portions and shape each into a round ball. Place balls on baking sheet and bake for 8 - 10 minutes at 375 degrees until the top and edges are just golden. Cool cookies on baking sheet for 2 - 3 minutes before moving to cooling rack.
Notes
I use salted butter, so if you use unsalted butter you may want to increase the salt amount from 1/2 tsp to 3/4 tsp.
