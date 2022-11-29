Candy Cane Snowballs

What You’ll Need
2 cups butter, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon almond or vanilla extract
3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
8 ounces white chocolate candy coating, melted
1/2 cup crushed candy canes
What You’ll Do
Cream together butter, sugar, and extract until fluffy. Gradgually beat in flour. Stir in pecans. Cover and chill 3 to 4 hours.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Shape dough into 1” balls. Place 2” apart on ungreased baking pans. Bake until light brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks. Cool Completely.
Dip tips of cookies into melted candy coating, then dip into crushed candy.
Makes 3 - 4 dozen.
