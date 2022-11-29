Carrot Zucchini Ginger Coconut Cupcakes

What You’ll Need
2 eggs
1 cup sugar
2/3 cup oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
1-1/4 cup gluten-free flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup grated carrot
1 cup grated zucchini, squeezed out moisture
1/2 cup coconut
What You’ll Do
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt until combined. In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients and mix. Fold in ginger, carrot, zucchini and coconut.
Scoop into prepared cupcake pan, lined with papers or generously greased. Bake for 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
